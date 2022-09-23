It’s only fall, but there are already a few notable conference championship win streaks at stake this season.
In fact, they’re all at Croatan. It was recently announced that the Cougars won the 3A Wells Fargo Cup, no surprise after the school won several conference championships across the fall, winter and spring seasons. For some of the fall programs, the league titles were another log on the pile.
This year, however, with 3A Coastal Conference play only just starting, there is enough room to wonder if some of those win streaks are in trouble by season’s end.
On the girls tennis court, Croatan is looking for its eighth straight championship. The team has plenty of talent this season, but it got thrown a curveball when Swansboro brought in two exchange students from Europe.
Both players – Michelle Armani of Norway and Anina Caviezel of Switzerland – have turned out to be lights-out players with the potential to help the Pirates reach the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
On Thursday, Croatan traveled to Swansboro and lost 5-4 for its first league setback. That followed a slim 5-4 victory over West Carteret on Tuesday. With both of those matches being so close, the Cougars could potentially win the conference outright, tie with the Pirates or even get in a winner-take-second battle with the Patriots.
The Croatan volleyball program is looking for its fifth straight conference championship this season, but it’s going to have to get through a tough West squad to do it. The Patriots (9-3 overall) are ranked No. 5 in the 3A east per MaxPreps.com with a strength of schedule rated 7.0. The Cougars (7-5) are ranked No. 10 with a 7.3-rated strength of schedule.
When Croatan joined the Coastal Conference last season, it swept the Patriots 4-0 between regular season and conference tournament matches. The Cougars won the league title and snapped a two-season streak of conference co-crowns for West. Make no mistake, the Patriots would love to return the favor this season.
The two teams meet for the first time this season in Ocean on Tuesday.
The Croatan boys soccer team won its first-ever outright conference championship in spring 2021. Then it won the title again the following fall. How do the Cougars look in their pursuit of a third straight championship, though?
The team is currently 2-4-2 overall, thanks in large part to an ultra-tough nonconference schedule that included Hoggard (11-0-1), Laney (9-0-1), Hickory (8-0-3), Topsail (7-1-2) and Ashley (8-4).
That tough schedule, which MaxPreps.com rates a 10.5, has the program ranked No. 9 in the 3A east. Ordinarily, that would be a great position to be for Croatan, but this season, No. 2-ranked Swansboro (10-1) looks to be a formidable obstacle for a third straight title.
The Pirates only have a 3.1-rated strength of schedule, but its only loss this season was 1-0 to the No. 1-ranked team, Williams (10-0-1).
The Cougars have the talent to win a conference championship, but they’ll have to get past the Pirates to do it. It won’t be easy with West (4-2-1), White Oak (7-4-1) and Dixon (5-3-2) also in the mix.
