Croatan senior Kiernan O’Connell, front middle, will play lacrosse at Division II Anderson University next year. Others in the photo are, left to right, front row, Logan Landon, Johnathon “Bean” Rigsby and step-mother Charla O’Connell; back row, Croatan lacrosse coach George Benson, Croatan Assistant Principal Chris Davis, Athletic Director Dave Boal and John Bradley. (Zack Nally photo)