OCEAN — It was a happy day for Croatan senior Kiernan O’Connell on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The lacrosse standout officially signed on to play Division II ball at Anderson University, surrounded by supportive friends and teammates and his stepmom, Charla O’Connell.
Happy days like that one are of great value to O’Connell who has faced more adversity in the past year than most 17-year-olds. In March, he lost out on a junior season with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, one month after his father, Dan, died.
“My dad was basically like my best friend,” O’Connell said. “He helped me through almost everything. He got me to the place I am now. I’m doing it for him. Everything I do from here on out is what he would have wanted to for me.”
O’Connell and his older brother, Croatan alum Sean, lost their mother in 2015, so his only parental support at the signing day was Charla, who met Dan in 2014.
“I’m extremely proud, especially with everything he has gone through the past year,” Charla O’Connell said. “He could have taken so many wrong roads, but he’s more determined than ever.”
O’Connell is set to hit the field for the first time in almost a year in January when an abridged lacrosse season begins. The sport typically takes place in the spring, but all prep sports have been rearranged this year to fit a COVID-19 affected schedule.
“He has set a great example,” Croatan coach George Benson said. “Last year was his opportunity to put that mark on some of the younger players, but that was cut short. I’m looking forward to this year for that reason. He sets a strong example, and he’ll have the chance to improve his game.”
In the spring, the Cougars went 2-1 before the state shut down all sports. O’Connell was leading the team in goals with six and shots on goal with 24 and added two assists and six groundballs.
As a sophomore, O’Connell helped Croatan finish 4-6 overall and 3-4 in Conference 2, but no stats were available from the season. As a freshman, he played significant minutes for a 9-5 season, where he tallied three goals, two assists and two groundballs.
The road to Anderson started at a tournament, where a quick encounter with a scout led to an email conversation with the coach and developed into an offer.
“I emailed the coach, we started talking, and then I went to a prospect day,” O’Connell said. “It kind of took off from there. I did an academic visit not too long ago. I really liked the campus. I think I’m going to do well there.”
O’Connell has played at midfield and the front line for Croatan, a role he’ll hope to fill at the next level as well. Benson is confident O’Connell’s skillset will translate to the Division II level.
“Anderson is a good program, and Kiernan is an ideal type of player for them,” he said. “He’s strong, he’s unintimidated. He has the size and the skill to play at that level. I have every expectation that as he’s leading right now, he’ll have the same role as a junior and a senior in college.”
Anderson is a 6½ drive from Croatan, but there’s no question whether O’Connell will still have the same support there.
“Oh, I’m definitely going to watch him play,” Charla said. “We have a whole lacrosse mom group that is going to go watch him. He’s going to have six or seven moms at every game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.