MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls track and field team dominated a three-team meet Wednesday with 122 points.
White Oak finished second with 46, followed by Dixon with 10.The Patriots racked up 16 wins in the 18-event competition. Four athletes collected two individual victories apiece.
Mary Beth Garrison took the long jump with a 15-foot, 2-inch leap and placed first in the triple jump with a 34-04 leap.
Ryan Germain claimed the 1,600 meters in 6 minutes, 4.12 seconds and the 3,200 meters in 14:08.48.
Hubbard Stack swept the hurdles, taking the 100 meters in 18.37 and the 300 meters in 50.62.
Kaelyn Mangrum put up the top mark in the pole vault with an 8-0 clearance and toed the line first in the 100 meters in 13.57.
Mangrum joined Grace Guilford, Tyler Collins and Minaya Williams to push the 800-meter relay to a win in 1:48.49.
Guilford won the 200 meters in 25.95.
Sally King hit the line in 1:07.28 to take the 400 meters, and Isabella Mennella timed in at 2:37.10 to capture the 800 meters. Those two teamed up with Cate Siebert and Marlena Marson in the 3,200-meter relay to win in 10:45.21.
Megon Kenon cleared 4-08 in the high jump to finish first.
Ashlyn Lewis earned the victory in the shot put with a 31-04 push, and Alexandra Vazquez threw the discus 90-07.5 to take the triumph.
Lewis took second in the discus with an 83-05 throw, and Vazquez was second in the shot put with a 28-10 push.
Anna Johnson earned two runner-up finishes, clearing 7-06 in the pole vault and clocking in at 1:10.13 in the 400 meters.
Marson also garnered a pair of runner-up placings, stopping the watch in 2:50.07 in the 800 meters and finishing in 6:07.14 in the 1,600 meters.
Riley Williams was second in the long jump with a 12-10 leap and placed third in the triple jump with a 26-01 tale of the tape.
Kenon was second in the triple jump with a 27-03 mark.
The 1,600-meter relay team of Williams, King, Mennella and Guilford took second in 4:40.87, and the 400-meter relay team of Skyler Setzer, Mia Snyder, Anderson Day and Mangrum placed third in 56.77.
Williams was third in the 100 meters in 13.91, and Siebert was third in the 1,600 meters in 6:09.12.
Molly Scott Cottrell took third in the high jump with a 4-06 jump, Zoe Sabourin placed third in the shot put with a 28-07 push, and Chianne Jones was third in the discus with a 75-0 throw.
White Oak ran away from West in the boys meet, taking it 96 to 77.5. Dixon was third with 8.5
Jake Knight gave the Patriots two victories, taking the 800 meters in 2:10.04 and the 1,600 meters in 4:41.56.
Chance McCubbin won the 3,200 meters in 10:56.81 and secured second in the 1,600 meters in 4:53.37.
Jasiah James won the high jump with a 5-10 clearance, placed second in the long jump with a 19-07 mark and finished third in the 200 meters in 24.71.
He joined Josh Mason, Evan Jones and Lamar Teel in the 400-meter relay to give the team a runner-up spot in 46.97.
Teel and Jones joined Hunter Guthrie and Peyton Wheeler in the 800-meter relay to win in 1:33.16.
Wheeler and Guthrie teamed up with Seth Nelson and Landon Gray in the 1,600-meter relay to take it in 4:01.66.
Guthrie captured the 400 meters in 52.76, followed by Nelson in 55.04.
Colton Ellis cleared 12-06 to take the pole vault.
Matthew Coker rounded out the first-place finishers, winning the 300-meter hurdles in 46.30.
Jaxon Whitaker took two runner-up spots, clearing 5-08 in the high jump and marking 39-06 in the triple jump.
Dalton Newman also had a pair of second-place finishes, throwing the discus 119-10 and the shot put 38-0.
Savion Lewis took second in the triple jump with a 37-04 measurement, and Donovan Bungrad placed third in the pole vault with a 9-0 clearance.
