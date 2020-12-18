HOLLY RIDGE — The Croatan boys and girls cross country teams swept a meet with host Dixon, Southwest Onslow and Heide Trask on Dec. 10.
The Cougars dominated the boys meet with the first seven finishers in the 3.5-mile race. Colten Rodriguez broke 17 minutes with a 16 minute, 56-second clocking. The next seven runners all finished within 52 seconds of each other.
James Wallace placed second with a time of 18:15, Thomas McCabe was third in 18:37 and Caleb Jordan fourth in 18:39. Trey Austin and Matthew Quispe finished a hair apart with times of 18:47.6 and 18:47.9, respectively, and Nolan McGehee finished in seventh with a time of 19:07.
The top finisher for a non-Croatan runner in the meet was Trask’s John Roberts, whose 19:45 finish came 38 seconds after McGehee crossed the finish line.
In the girls meet, Dixon’s Regan Row grabbed the top spot with a 21:50 clocking.
Just a few seconds behind her was Croatan’s first-place finisher, Avah Beikirch with a time of 22:10. Emma Morton followed her in third place with a 22:47 clocking, and Claire Nickson finished fourth in 22:50.
Croatan put seven runners on the course, all finishing inside the top 12. Emilie Hayes placed sixth in 23:36, Lillian Beck seventh in 23:43, Hannah Berger 11th in 24:36 and Olivia Beck 12th in 24:40.
The Cougars’ next meet will be Saturday, Jan. 2, at White Oak, followed by the conference championship Jan. 5, the regional championship Jan. 16 and the state championship Jan. 23.
