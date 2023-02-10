CHOCOWINITY — East Carteret fans who made their way to Chocowinity on Tuesday for the girls basketball game with Southside got their money’s worth.
The Mariners overcame a 10-point deficit with five minutes to go to pull off a 65-62 win and stay undefeated in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference (CPC).
They improved to 9-0 in the CPC and 19-2 overall to capture their 11th straight victory and ensure their second conference championship in a row.
Southside was looking to earn a share of the league title but fell to 6-2 in the CPC and 19-5 overall. The Seahawks had won five straight since their 52-47 setback to East in the first matchup of the season.
The contest pitted two of the best teams in the eastern part of the state with the Mariners ranked 11th in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A East RPI and Southside ranked eighth in the 1A East.
The score stood tied at 62-62 when Sydney Roberson found Tanzania Locklear on a nifty backdoor pass, and Locklear converted to make it a two-point game.
Roberson rebounded a missed three-pointer by the Seahawks and went 1-for-2 from the foul line. The home team missed as time ran out to provide the final score.
Roberson went for 22 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.
Locklear took a nasty spill into the opposing bench in the third quarter diving for a loose ball but continued playing.
She scored 30 points to go with six rebounds and three steals. Eleven of her points came in the fourth quarter.
East shot 19-for-26 from the foul line with Roberson going 9-for-10 and Locklear 9-for-14.
Southside went 15-for-29 from the free-throw stripe.
Kenliana Dixon had four points, four rebounds and four assists, while Hailey Grady put up three points, six rebounds and three steals.
Estella Lewis and Sarah Walker each had three points and three rebounds. Jamaya Shelton didn’t score but pulled down seven boards.
The Mariners’ ability to pull off the comeback win didn’t provide the only excitement on the night.
Southside’s Ka’Nyah O’Neal scored a game-high 47 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. Those numbers put her over 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.
She is one of just 13 girls in state history to hit both of those milestones. The senior stands 32nd on the all-time scoring list with 2,193 points and is 32nd with 1,006 rebounds. Her college plans are still undecided.
O’Neal scored 19 points in the fourth quarter and 16 in the second.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret......................... 20 10 11 24 - 65
Southside.............................. 10 20 12 20 - 62
EAST CARTERET (65) – Locklear 30, Roberson 22, Dixon 4, Grady 3, Walker 3, Lewis 3.
SOUTHSIDE (62) – O’Neal 47, McLean 6, Minor 6, Warren 2, Hombirg 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.