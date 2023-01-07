ASHLAND, Va. — David Wallis helped Randolph-Macon College (RMC) put together the best football season in program history with a spectacular senior campaign.
The former Croatan standout led the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) in receiving yards (1,189) and receiving touchdowns (13) on 41 catches. No other receiver in the ODAC had 1,000 yards or double-digit touchdowns.
“I don’t really go into the season with individual goals, I just want to do whatever I can to contribute to the team winning,” Wallis said. “If I have some success come with that, it’s a bonus. I just want to win every game.”
The Yellow Jackets won 11 games in a season for the first time, finishing 11-1. Their previous record for wins in a season was nine. The offense led the way as RMC ranked ninth in the country in scoring (43.5 points per game) and 12th in total offense (484.2 yards per game).
They made their fifth appearance in the NCAA Division III playoffs and hosted a postseason game for only the second time, earning a 35-28 win over SUNY Cortland in the first round to capture their first-ever home playoff victory.
RMC, which ranked 14th in the American Football Coaches Association Division III Coaches Poll, fell 39-32 to Delaware Valley in the second round to end its season.
“We went 10-0. That’s never been done before,” said Wallis. “We went undefeated in the regular season, that was great, and we won a playoff game. But at the end of the day, we’re a program that wants to keep moving the needle and to compete on a national level. We’re proud of what we accomplished, but hopefully we’re going to keep building from here.”
A cybersecurity major with minors in computer science and economics, Wallis plans on returning for a fifth year of eligibility that was awarded when the team played a truncated season during his sophomore year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just can’t leave the game,” he said. “Once it’s over, it’s over, so I want to play as long as I can. I also feel like we left a lot on the table as a team, so I want to come back full force and get the fifth-year guys on board and compete. I think we’re going to have an amazing group coming back.”
Randolph-Macon will return key components from a team that saw 17 players earn Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors.
Wallis made the All-ODAC First Team after earning All-ODAC Third Team status as a junior. Going into the second-round NCAA playoff game, he ranked third in the nation with 28.7 yards per catch and 10th in the country with 112.1 yards per game.
Drew Campanale is among those expected to return. He was named the ODAC Offensive Player of the Year after leading the nation in completion percentage (.781), passing efficiency (221.8) and yards per pass attempt (12.4).
A transfer from Division II Franklin Pierce – the Ravens went 0-10 with Campanale at quarterback in his sophomore season – he went 143-for-183 for 2,274 yards, 23 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He missed the second-round playoff game with an injury.
“We knew we were going to be good this season because we returned a lot of fifth-year guys, seniors who stepped up to the plate and became leaders,” Wallis said. “We were gelling in camp, and I knew we were going to be special. We also had a really good QB transfer in Drew Campanale. I knew he was really good, so I knew we had a shot to go far.”
Campanale and Wallis created a dynamic duo for the Yellow Jackets’ arial attack. Wallis finished the season catching a touchdown in seven straight games. Seven of his 11 touchdowns during that stretch went at least 55 yards with three going more than 70 yards – he also had a 71-yard touchdown catch in the season opener.
“Any time the ball is in my hands, I’m going to try and make a play, so if my number gets called and it’s a deep shot, I’m going to try and do my best to make a big play out of it,” Wallis said. “I was just trying to do what I can. I’m just trying to make plays when the ball is thrown my way.”
Wallis’ numbers improved greatly in his senior season, increasing his catches from 24 to 41, his yards from 507 to 1,189 and his touchdowns from five to 13.
He was named ODAC Offensive Player of the Week after his team improved to 8-0 with a 35-21 win over Washington & Lee, thanks to his seven catches for a career-high 195 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think it was just buying in and trusting the coaches and trusting the process,” he said. “I made sure to do everything to a ‘T’ in the offseason, to work my butt off, even in summer when I’m home, doing everything I can do to keep my body right, working out, eating well.”
Wallis has transformed his body during his time at Randolph-Macon, going from 160 pounds as a senior at Croatan to 185.
He produced a special season as a senior at Croatan, doing most of his damage at running back, totaling 1,093 yards and 12 touchdowns on 134 carries.
He was also the team’s punter, field goal kicker, one of two primary return options and one of three players to line up at quarterback.
Wallis had a litany of outstanding moments during the season, including the program’s first-ever walk-off field goal in a win against Richlands. He also nailed a pivotal 22-yard overtime field goal in a first-round playoff game.
His first real time at wide receiver came in college.
“It was kind of hard, I had never really played receiver before,” he said. “I was mostly a running back and quarterback in high school, so when I got here, it was really challenging. I think I’ve got it now. I feel like my routes have gotten better. I’m getting in and out of my breaks better. After my freshman year, I started to get it down. It comes naturally now and feels like the position I was meant to play.”
