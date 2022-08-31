BEAUFORT — The East Carteret volleyball team saw its two-match win streak end Tuesday with a 3-1 loss to Dixon.
The Mariners, who fell 25-15, 15-25, 25-23, 25-22, had defeated Havelock in five games last week and White Oak in three games on Monday.
“We had a good win last night versus White Oak, and I felt like we were finally putting everything together,” East coach Mickey Fox said.
They now stand 2-2 on the season with a rematch versus Dixon (4-2) set for Tuesday.
East dropped two of the first three sets against Havelock, falling 29-27 in the first and 25-19 in the third. Identical 25-23 wins in the second and fourth sets provided a fifth set matchup that saw the visitors win 15-9.
It appeared the Mariners were headed for another five-set match against Dixon after taking a 13-6 lead in the fourth set following seven consecutive points. Demi Rosen served up six points ,and Kate Guthrie capped the run with a kill.
The Bulldogs responded by taking nine of the next 11 points to tie it at 15-15. East then outscored the visitors 4-3 to take a 19-18 lead, but Dixon scored five in a row, thanks to two aces from Caylee Pribyl, a block from Renee Roberts-Kelly and a kill from Emily Beckett.
The home team tried to rally from the 23-19 deficit with three straight points, including a Guthrie kill and a Hailey Grady tip, to pull within one at 23-22.
The Bulldogs stopped any thoughts of a fifth set by taking the final two points on a Kelsey Rochelle kill and a Gracie Edens serve.
“I thought we were going to send it to five,” Fox said. “Give Dixon credit for not giving up. It’s too bad we let them inch back into it and find a way to win. We have to work on keeping the lead when we have it.”
The third set went down to the wire as well.
East trailed 23-18 but scored three in a row with an ace from Guthrie and a kill from Meadow Kaiser to make it a 23-21 game.
Dixon scored to make it 24-21 and East again made it a two-point game on a Kaiser kill, but a Mariners’ hitting error ended the set at 25-23.
“That was not our finest performance, and we have some things we need to improve on, but we had some shining moments,” Fox said. “We adjusted well, and we had better energy than we had last week.”
East opened the season with a 26-24, 25-20, 25-15 loss to Swansboro (2-3) before taking the five-set win over Havelock (1-4).
Guthrie and Kaiser led the way versus the Rams with Guthrie going for 12 kills, four blocks and six digs and Kaiser going for 12 kills and 15 digs.
Emily Bryant had eight kills and three digs, and Kimberly Siggler put up four kills and four blocks.
Alisha Tosto delivered five aces and five digs, and Sadie McIntosh registered two aces and five digs.
Rosen had two aces and 10 digs, Grady produced a stat line of two aces, two blocks, seven digs and 33 assists, and Elli Parrish had six digs.
The Mariners ran into little trouble against White Oak (1-2), winning 25-15, 25-19, 25-14.
Guthrie put up 11 kills, three blocks and four digs, and Kaiser had four kills and three digs.
McIntosh played a well-rounded game with two kills, two aces, five digs and three assists. Siggler added two kills and two blocks, and Grady contributed five aces and nine assists.
Rosen had seven digs, followed by Parrish with six and Tosto with three.
