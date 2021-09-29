JACKSONVILLE — Croatan continued to cruise through the 3A Coastal Conference slate Thursday with a 20-shot victory.
The Cougars put up 144 at Jacksonville Country Club to distance themselves from West Carteret with 164.
They beat Swansboro by 11 shots in the opener and held a 17-shot advantage over West in the second match.
Richlands took third with 172, followed by Swansboro with 176.
Swansboro’s Emily Matthews took the medalist honor for the third straight match, shooting 42 over nine holes in the 20-golfer event.
Croatan’s Natalia Melbard and Allison Anderson tied for runner-up honor with each posting a 47. Teammate Nicole Hassi placed fourth with a 50.
Lexi Garner gave West its top finisher, taking fifth with a 51. Teammate Kalyn Trujillo followed with a 55.
Richlands’ Emily Crute was next with a 56.
Croatan’s Parker Marion and Richlands’ Claire Marriot tied for seventh with 57 apiece.
West’s Sarah Tell shot a 58, and Croatan’s Tori Haight and Richlands’ Mackenzie Schmitt followed to round out the top 10 with each shooting 59.
West’s Maggie Garner, with a 72, rounded out the county scorers.
There are two Coastal matches remaining with the Rock Creek Golf and Country Club hosting the next one on Monday and Star Hill Golf Club on Monday, Oct. 11.
