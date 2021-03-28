OCEAN — The Croatan football team won its third straight shutout on Saturday, beating Richlands 54-0 at home.
The Cougars (4-1 overall) are 4-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and absolutely rolling with a combined 137-0 advantage over their last three opponents.
The matchup with Richlands (2-2) was Croatan’s last against a 2A opponent from the conference, essentially sealing its state playoff berth. The Cougars’ last two regular season games will both be against opponents from the 1A side.
Croatan held a four-score lead over the Wildcats after a rainy first half. The Cougars took the opening kickoff and moved 69 yards in one touchdown run from Colton Sullivan.
A safety gave the Cougars a 9-0 lead, which ballooned to 15-0 after an 11-yard rushing score from quarterback Dustin Hayden. Hayden scored again on a 2-yard run in the second quarter.
Sullivan’s 8-yard scoring run in the second quarter, followed by a point-after kick from Aidan Kimbrell, gave Croatan a 29-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, touchdowns came from a J.J. Pritchett 40-yard run and a 74-yard rush from Brayden Stephens, both in the third quarter. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
Croatan will travel to Pender (1-3) on Friday. It will wrap up its regular season on Friday, April 9, at home against East Carteret (3-0).
