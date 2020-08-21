MOREHEAD CITY — The number of states pushing high school football to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic now stands at 15.
Massachusetts and Michigan are the latest two states to join the list that includes North Carolina, Delaware, Colorado, Minnesota, Maryland, Illinois, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Virginia, Washington, Oregon and Hawaii.
The District of Columbia has done the same.
Pennsylvania and Maine have yet to make a decision.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) announced Wednesday that it approved a recommendation from the organization's COVID-19 task force and the Department of Secondary Education to keep low and moderate-risk sports in the fall but move higher-risk sports like football to a “floating season” starting Feb. 22.
The rest of the fall sports season will go on as planned with golf, volleyball, cross country, field hockey, soccer and gymnastics practices beginning Sept. 18 and the season concluding Nov. 20.
In the previous week, the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) representative council announced it will move football to the spring due to “football's higher risk for spreading COVID-19,” while the rest of its fall sports will proceed as scheduled.
Volleyball and soccer were considered moderate risk for virus spread and will start on time. Cross country, golf, tennis and swimming and diving were considered low risk and will also proceed as scheduled.
Details for the spring football season, including a specific schedule and format, will be announced over the next few months according to the MHSAA.
Vermont will play football in the fall, but it probably won’t look anything like a normal season.
The Vermont Principal's Association is working on plans for gridiron action to be 7-on-7 touch football.
Multiple news outlets reported the major change to the game while also noting high school volleyball matches will be played outdoors. Other restrictions call for mandatory mask use by all athletes except cross country runners and golfers during competition, and attendance limited to 150 spectators.
High school football kicked off nationally in Utah on Friday, Aug. 14, with 50 games across the state.
Perennial power Bingham (South Jordan) canceled its opening night game due to two positive coronavirus tests from players. Cypress (Magna) was forced to cancel its second game with Ridgeline (Millville) for the same reason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.