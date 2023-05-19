BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls soccer team has proven to be a second-half squad so far in the 2A state playoffs.
Three days after scoring six goals after halftime in an 8-1 win over Whiteville, the Mariners scored all six of their goals following the break on Thursday in a 6-0 victory over Goldsboro.
“It’s been a tale of two halves, especially this one,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “The final score should have been the score at halftime. We had good shots from strong players, but it happens. We’ve just been a little off in these first halves.”
No. 6 seed East captured its 12th win in a row to move to 15-5-2. Ten of those wins have been shutouts. The Beaufort club is 14-1-2 in its last 17 with 13 of those shutouts.
The Mariners will next take the 175-mile trip to Manteo for the third-round matchup on Monday, May 22. The No. 3 seed Redskins improved to 20-0-2 on Thursday with a 3-0 victory over No. 19 seed N.C. School of Science and Math (8-10-3).
East will play Manteo in the postseason for the third year in a row, earning a 2-0 win on the road in the fourth round last season and a 5-0 triumph at home in the third round in 2021.
“The first time we went over that long bridge, I thought we were going to reach Portugal,” said Diaz, a native of Spain. “I thought it was taking me across the Atlantic. They are really good this year, but when we play our best, we are a good team too, so we shall see.”
There was little doubt the Mariners were heading to the third round even with a scoreless tie at the half versus No. 22 seed Goldsboro (10-8-2). They had taken nine shots on goal and just missed scoring on four of those attempts.
Six minutes into the second half, the scoring deluge started with Kenliana Dixon finding the net on a Tiana Staryeu assist.
In the 59th minute, Dixon found Sydney Roberson, who posted the first of the team’s five goals in a 15-minute stretch. Roberson followed on an assist from Brynnleigh Thompson in the 63rd minute, Staryeu dented the bag on an assist from Dixon in the 65th minute, Dixon put the ball past the keeper on a penalty kick in the 68th minute, and Staryeu rounded out the scoring on a Dixon assist in the 73rd minute.
Diaz said the second half looked much different after some tough talk at the break from assistant coach Karl Wolf.
“I appreciate coach Karl being my assistant, because he knows the girls really well and has known them a long time, and they respond really well to him,” he said. “The second half was beautiful soccer.”
Here are results of the game:
Goldsboro................................... 0 0 - 0
East Carteret............................... 0 6 - 6
Goldsboro East Carteret
2 Shots 21
0 Corner Kicks 3
0 Saves 0
7 Fouls 3
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
EC – Dixon (Staryeu assist), 46th min.
EC – Roberson (Dixon assist), 59th min.
EC – Roberson (Thompson assist), 63rd min.
EC – Staryeu (Dixon assist), 65th min.
EC – Dixon, 68th min.
EC – Staryeu (Dixon assist), 73rd min.
