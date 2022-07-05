There is the topwater, then there are the “subterranean homesick blues.” We know about topwater baits, but how about those that work just under the surface.
First, a bit of historical background. Back in the 1970s in the Galveston Texas area code, Paul Brown, an avid cork and shrimp angler, was being pushed by his buddy, Bill Norton, to come up with some newfangled artificial baits, and the “Corkies” were born. A soft plastic bait surrounding a cork interior that would have near neutral buoyancy, it would work just under the surface or sink very slowly like today’s immensely popular so-called “suspending” baits such as 17-MR MirrOlures.
Many of these baits can be worked as topwater baits or allowed to sink a foot or less and seductively wind their way through the water as an injured morsel to be easily eaten by a hungry striper, trout or drum. Paul Brown’s Soft-Dog is one such bait and can be deadly in the surf or backwaters, along with his Fat Boy and Corky Devils and have been called “Gumbys with Fins!” They really were the soft plastic version of the very popular Zara Spook top-water baits.
Other such softies out there include Z-Man Pop Shadz with a molded cup face and nearly indestructible silastic ElaZtech plastic, DOA’s Chug Head, Tsunami’s Cork Lure and Mann’s Saltwater Ghost that are serious rivals for being the new topdog baits. These soft baits have advantages over hard plastic baits with their flexibility being more lifelike in the water, and if hit by an aggressive fish, “feel” more natural than the crunch of a hard plastic bait, thus getting more secondary strikes after a miss.
Many of these baits readily perform the so-called “walk the dog” action near or just below the surface, providing new options in your armamentarium of topwater baits. It does take a bit of getting used to working these baits properly, but a few observant casts can get you up to speed. Retrieve them fast and slow, twitch them fast and slow, see how they react and perform, then go out and try for a citation gator speckled trout.
They love them!
---------------------
So, Monday was Independence Day, the birth of our still relatively new nation.
It’s been a hot and sticky holiday weekend, and the surf and sound are solidly in the 80s, but there are some signs of surf action revitalization.
Not only did my friend “Oh No Mr. Bill” finally land a slot red from the Emerald Isle surf on a Kastmaster, but remember the Spanish mackerel, blues, flounder and trout from the Indian Beach surf. I’ve also got good reports of big pompano and big sea mullet on the east side of Emerald Isle taken on the now abundant sand fleas. The location was hushed, but one guess may be the third public access in Emerald Isle.
That location has a nice bottom and is just within sight of the old Indian Beach Pier, often a good choice for some bottom action. On Friday, a 4.6-pound speck was weighed in at Bogue Inlet Pier, maybe a good sign that the fish are moving westward down the beach.
The early inside action in the flats continues for both drum and specks, but with the warm water, you really need to work the flats at the end of the day. If you are not a morning person, work the shaded areas around piers, docks and bridges.
And by the way, flounder are everywhere, so get ready for the September 30-day, open-season blitz on the flatties.
I mentioned the docks and bridges. Well, there are indeed big sheepshead to be had around structure, and that includes the edges and hard bodies of the Morehead City Turning Basin.
The nearshore action is still strong with big Spanish along the beach with cobia and kings still in sight of the beaches, along with some reasonable nearshore amberjack and shark action. Oh, don’t forget the spadefish. The action is the best in years, and the fish are big. Just work over any structure and chum them up with clams or bits of cannonball jellies.
---------------------
For the piers last week, still summer hash.
Oceanana Pier as usual reports Spanish and blues on fire early, pompano, puffers and croakers with specks in the dark, rays, a few mullet and plenty of flounder and pigfish.
Bogue Inlet Pier had a slow week with many of the regulars staying home. Of course, blues and Spanish are scattered bottom fare, along with the nuisance flounder. They did weigh in a 4.6-pound speck on Friday though, a good sign. The recent count of kings at the pier is still 16. And don’t forget the tarpon are out there.
Seaview Pier also had no kings but BIG Spanish, blues, sea mullet, nice trout on live shrimp nice pompano and slot reds. They see specks there all season due to their proximity to the New River spawning grounds.
Surf City Pier reports Spanish and blues of course, along with sea mullet, tarpon hookups and some barracuda.
Jolly Roger Pier reports a slow week with Spanish and blues early and late, some mullet and croakers.
---------------------
With it being July, old reds time is coming to the Neuse and New rivers, so get your circle hooks, Owen Lupton rigs and popping corks ready.
I should do a report on that soon!
---------------------
The Emerald Isle turtle update has at least 21 nests as I write this report Monday.
Hope you all had a safe and happy Independence Day…BOOM!#@$%^*!
