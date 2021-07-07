BEAUFORT — The 2021 Beaufort Pirate Invasion got started with some pre-grog running on Saturday as 150 toed the line for the “Yo, Ho, Ho and a Bottle of Run” 5K race.
The race, which serves as a fundraiser hosted by and to benefit the Beaufort Pirate Invasion, attracted runners both typical and atypical.
Participants were encouraged to “swagger” in their pirate garb for the race, while others simply ran to stay sharp during a summer with few organized competitions.
Cannon fire signaled the start of the race, which began on the corner of Turner and Front streets before taking participants through the historic Beaufort waterfront neighborhood.
Luke Gilman, 27, of New Bern clocked the top time of 17 minutes, 49 seconds. He was followed by Daniel Harmon, 17, of Clayton in second place with a 19:10 clocking and David Harmon, 19, of Clayton in third with a time of 20:13.
Ava Flaherty, 16, of Raleigh was the top female finisher with a fourth-place time of 20:26. Millie Barritt, 45, of Chapel Hill placed second in the division and 10th overall with a 21:00 clocking, while Skyler Kuncik, 17, of Stella placed third in the division and 12th overall in 21:08.
Here are results of the race:
2021 ‘Yo Ho Ho and a Bottle of Run’
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Ava Flaherty, 20:26; 2, Millie Barritt, 21:00; 3, Skyler Kuncik, 21:08.
29-and-under: 1, Ava Flaherty, 20:26; 2, Skyler Kuncik, 21:08; 3, Brooke Vansant, 27:16; 4, Kayla Stalker, 28:18; 5, R. Mckinney, 29:20; 6, Katy Morris, 30:18; 7, D. Rankin, 34:35; 8, L. Allan, 35:14; 9, Jenna Pederson, 35:31; 10, Mabel Rosney, 41:01; 11, Neathery, 45:39; 12, A. Alexander, 47:14.
30-and-over: 1, Millie Barritt, 21:00; 2, Amanda Tungett, 21:13; 3, Sarah Wyche, 23:44; 4, Bethany Ryals, 26:33; 5, Emily Carter, 27:00; 6, Melissa Rankin, 27:05; 7, Lauren Blakefield, 27:17; 8, Ralia Bouska, 27:59; 9, Kendall Bridges, 28:04; 10, Beckie Harmon, 28:40; 11, Sarah Ross, 29:13; 12, Katie Merritt, 29:17; 13, Jennifer Davis, 29:16; 14, Erin McHale, 30:20; 15, Catherine Farley, 30:17; 16, Kathy Marcheselli, 31:14; 17, Nicky Laak, 31:38; 18, Haley Hawkins, 32:09; 19, Lara Boudreau, 33:29; 20, Britt Vinson, 34:04; 21, Ashley Valdes, 35:04; 22, Amy Schoppa, 35:14; 23, Kellie Hussmann, 35:34; 24, Lizzie Belle, 36:07; 25, Jenny Risk, 37:08; 26, Melissa Symonds, 38:17; 27, Mary Storrs, 39:06; 28, Jayme Hable, 39:10; 29, Angel Lindley, 39:33; 30, Amanda McHale, 40:57; 31, Elena Messenger, 40:57; 32, April Neathery, 41:33; 33, Karina Peacock, 42:53; 34, Mariah Bridges, 43:07; 35, Tracie Vaughan, 44:36; 36, Ashley Ziebell, 46:39; 37, Claudia Gunter, 46:47; 38, Kelli Alexander, 47:22; 39, Claudia Newell, 47:20; 40, Juliann George, 47:37; 41, Heather Hamilton, 48:34; 42, Sharon King, 48:35; 43, Jeannie Abbas, 51:46.
Male
Overall: 1, Luke Gilman, 17:49; 2, Daniel Harmon, 19:10; 3, David Harmon, 20:13.
29-and-under: 1, Luke Gilman, 17:49; 2, Daniel Harmon, 19:10; 3, David Harmon, 20:13; 4, Daniel Soderquist, 20:37; 5, Connor McHale, 20:55; 6, Nicholas Kennedy, 20:56; 7, Karl Benson, 21:06, 8, Connor Barritt, 23:12; 9, William Wilder, 23:30; 10, J. Neathery, 25:07; 11, Rob Touhey, 26:11; 12, Ben VanSant, 27:29; 13, Dan Rosney, 29:51; 14, Carson Risk, 32:40; 15, D. Rankin, 34:35; 16, Nathaniel Hamlin, 37:47; 17, M. Alexnder, 48:23; 18.
30-and-over: 1, Russell Touhey, 20:40; 2, Keith Wiggins, 20:41; 3, Brian Flanagan, 21:29; 4, Mohammed Aissaoui, 21:50; 5, John Neathery, 22:25; 6, Francesco Ria, 23:06; 7, Robert Marshall, 23:31; 8, Michael Louis, 23:39; 9, Ben Allan, 23:42; 10, Sid Barritt, 23:50; 11, Joshua Arthur, 24:31; 12, John Mattson, 24:38; 13, William Wilder, 25:06; 14, Ben Hedgepeth, 25:27; 15, Bruce Mann, 25:56; 16, Daniel Edinger, 26:01; 17, Mike Hancock, 26:14; 18, Erik Antonsen, 26:48; 19, John Carter, 27:04; 20, James Anderson, 27:06; 21, Isaiah Kennedy, 28:01; 22, Jeff Vermillion, 29:21; 23, Will Farley, 30:14; 24, Aleksandr Killeen, 30:27; 25, Kurt Brendstrup, 30:34; 26, Josh Boudreau, 31:26; 27, Steve Kennedy, 31:48; 28, Marshall Hamrick, 33:11; 29, Jerry Brown, 33:17; 30, Shane Flaherty, 33:41; 31, Anthony Calamai, 33:54; 32, Michael Rave, 34:21; 33, Ross Hussmann, 35:34; 34, Josh Melling, 36:44; 35, Bill Symonds, 37:41; 36, Bryan Hable, 39:10; 37, Robert Lindley, 39:33; 38, Bill Lewis, 42:03; 39, Frank Peacock, 41:54; 40, Shawn Alexander, 48:24; 41, Joe Saracino, 51:49.
