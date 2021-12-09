OCEAN — What looked like the verge of the Croatan boys basketball team’s first win of the season dissipated into a disappointing end on Wednesday.
The Cougars (0-6) were defeated 67-46 by Pamlico County despite being tied 28-all at halftime. The game turned into a one-sided foul-fest in the final period, with the Hurricanes (4-2) getting 19 looks at the charity stripe and Croatan just three.
The visitors scored a whopping 31 points in the fourth quarter to turn a slim 36-30 lead after three periods into a double-digit victory.
The Cougars, after setting the tone in the first half, fell apart in the third quarter with just two points.
“We just have to get better at shooting,” Croatan coach Will Sutton said. “When you get open looks and can’t knock them down, that’s tough. If you don’t knock down shots, you can’t score points. If you can’t score points, you can’t win games.”
It has been a tough start to the season for the Cougars. They opened the schedule with a tight 48-46 loss to South Lenoir, but have since lost five straight by double digits.
“They’re growing,” Sutton said. “They have it in them, just a lot of growing left to do.”
The first half gave the home crowd plenty to celebrate with big performances from Luke Green and Eilertson. Eilertson scored eight of his 10 points in the second quarter, while Green scored six of his team-high 11 in the same period. The Cougars led 14-13 going into the second.
The Hurricanes looked like they might trail going into halftime but got two big three-pointers from J.D. Gibbs who scored a game-high 19 points. Without those shots from deep, Croatan’s last bucket of the half from Green, a turnaround layup in the post, would have given the Cougars a 28-22 lead.
The officials in the game took out their whistles in the third quarter and never looked back, calling foul after foul as both teams moved into the bonus early in the fourth. There were seven free throws attempted in just the short span between the 7:40 mark and 7:10. Five of those came from the Hurricanes.
“It was a lot of fouls,” Sutton said. “That’s all I can say.”
Max Cardona scored six points in the fourth quarter for Croatan and Wilson added four, but it was not enough to dampen the damage Pamlico was doing on the other end of the court. Jakobi Blackmon scored all seven of his points and Antoine King all five of his in the period. Braylen Ollison scored five of his 11 there, too.
“Thought we played pretty good defense up until the end when it kind of fell apart,” Sutton noted.
Croatan reached the foul line for 14 shots, converting eight. Pamlico finished the game 12-of-22 there.
The Cougars’ next game will be Friday when they visit East Carteret (1-3). The Mariners will come to Ocean the following Friday, Dec. 17.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Pamlico.............................. 13 15 8 31 - 67
Croatan.............................. 14 14 2 16 - 46
PAMLICO COUNTY (67) – Gibbs 19, Ollison 11, Blackmon 7, Jones 6, Anton. King 6, Best 5, Antoi. King 5, Harper 4, Reeves 3, Williamson 1.
CROATAN (46) – Green 11, Eilertson 10, Cardona 9, Graybil 5, Odom 4, McLain 2, Wilson 4, Suitt 1.
