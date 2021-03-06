OCEAN — Croatan’s football seniors wanted to highlight their final campaign with something they had never experienced, a football victory over Southwest Onslow.
They did just that Friday with a thrilling 24-21 win over Southwest Onslow, the program’s first over the Stallions since 2015 and a win that could very well decide the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
Kicker Aidan Kimbrell drilled a 34-yard field goal with six seconds on the clock to break a 21-21 tie. It reversed a wave of momentum Southwest was riding with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Both teams moved to 1-1 overall.
“That was awesome, probably one of the best games I’ve ever been a part of,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “Top three, for sure. These guys fought and battled the whole game. We were physical, we were sharp, we didn’t make many mistakes. When we did and faced adversity, we answered it right back.”
Kimbrell’s field goal was set up by hard-nosed running and a catch from senior Colton Sullivan. He rushed three times for 25 yards and caught a short pass from Dustin Hayden and turned it into a 13-yard gain for a first down and a stopped clock on the drive. His last 7-yard scamper to the sideline put his team inside the Stallions’ 20-yard line.
“This might be the greatest win in my high school career,” Sullivan said. “Southwest has always played with a chip on their shoulder, so I’m just glad we stepped up to the challenge. We haven’t been able to hang with them the past few years, so the seniors, we wanted to go out with a bang.”
With the win, the Cougars only have to contend with East Carteret (1-0), Richlands (1-0), Dixon (0-1) and Heide Trask (0-1), all of which would be underdogs against Croatan, in order to win their first-ever solo conference championship.
Sullivan anchored a Croatan rushing attack that put up 324 yards and averaged 8.5 yards per carry. He threw up on the field in the first quarter when the mandated mask was causing him breathing problems, but he still finished with 140 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
“Outstanding job from the offensive line,” Sullivan said. “Southwest had some big boys, but our guys didn’t back down. They bared down and got the job done. This is the hardest I’ve seen us play. It was a great game from everyone.”
Sullivan scored the game’s first touchdown with a 68-yard run on the first play of Croatan’s second possession. The Cougars coughed up the ball on their first drive, but the defense held pat to set up the run.
“When something went wrong, we just moved on to the next play,” Gurley said. “This group does that better than any team. The defense stepped up. We didn’t give up the big plays like we did against Jacksonville.”
After Southwest’s Isaac Moore rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game, Hayden punched it in from three yards out to give his team a 14-7 lead. Alex Barnes rushed four times for 22 yards on the drive to help the offense go 50 yards in a dozen plays. Sam Hoy returned a kickoff 18 yards to put the offense in good position.
The Cougars took a two-score lead in the third quarter when Hayden capped an 88-yard drive with a 3-yard quarterback sneak up the gut. The drive was the offense’s most impressive of the night, beginning with a 19-yard gain from Barnes and two carries for 47 yards from J.J. Pritchett.
Pritchett rushed for 84 yards in the game, Barnes went for 61 and Hayden 39.
When the Stallions’ Moore cut it to a one-score game with an 11-yard scoring run with 11:04 left in the fourth quarter, Croatan tried to milk the clock and wound up fumbling to give the visitors possession on the 44-yard line.
The Southwest offense marched down the field, and Moore tied the game with a 3-yard run, followed by a Luke Reardon point-after kick.
With just over six minutes on the game clock, Croatan went 38 yards to the Stallions’ 27-yard line, but Kimbrell’s 42-yard field goal attempt fell short. It gave Southwest the ball with a long field and 2:50 on the clock, but Hayden plucked a Moore pass to stop the threat.
With Hayden’s interception breathing new life into the Cougars, Sullivan overcame a false start penalty with an 18-yard run and then moved the chains on fourth-and-8 with the catch from Hayden in the flats. The offense put the ball in his hands one more time for a risky 7-yard gain with no timeouts left in Gurley’s pocket.
“I knew in my mind we were setting up for a (field goal), so I just focused on getting as many yards as I could while staying in-bounds,” Sullivan said. “I had a chance to get more on that last run, but that would have been selfish. We needed to stop the clock.”
Kimbrell’s kick almost didn’t happen when the snap ricocheted off the ground, but holder Evan King corralled it and set it in time.
“(Aidan) does it every day in practice. He works his tail off,” Gurley said. “The hold from Evan was fantastic, too. Hats off to Southwest Onslow, they made it a tight game. It was such a good game, you hated for anyone to lose.”
The Croatan defense held the Stallions to 251 total yards. Moore was the visitors’ top playmaker, completing 9 of 11 passes for 98 yards and rushing 10 times for 72 yards.
Croatan will play at Dixon on Friday. Southwest will play at Pender.
Here are results of the game:
SW Onslow.................... 7 0 0 14 - 21
Croatan………...,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,7 7 7 3 - 24
SW Onslow Croatan
12 First Downs 13
31-153 Rushes-yards 38-324
9-11-1 Passing 1-4-0
98 Passing yards 13
251 Total yards 337
4-2 Fumbles-lost 3-2
2-20 Penalties-yards 2-10
Scoring Summary
C – Sullivan 68 run (Kimbrell kick), 6:25, 1st.
S – Moore 31 run (Reardon kick), 1:37, 1st.
C – Hayden 3 run (Kimbrell kick), 8:39, 2nd.
C – Hayden 2 run (Kimbrell kick), 0:39, 3rd.
S – Moore 11 run (Reardon kick), 11:04, 4th.
S – Moore 3 run (Reardon kick), 6:43, 4th.
C – Kimbrell 34 field goal, 0:06, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Southwest Onslow – Moore 10-72, Sessoms 12-50, Bannerman 6-25, Strader 1-4, Haynes 2-2; Croatan – Sullivan 10-140, Pritchett 8-84, Barnes 11-61, Hayden 9-39.
PASSING: Southwest Onslow – Moore 9-11-1-98; Croatan – Hayden 1-4-0-13.
RECEIVING: Southwest Onslow – Nobles 2-19, Bannerman 2-18, Lowe 1-12, Strader 1-4, Haynes 1-2; Croatan – Sullivan 1-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.