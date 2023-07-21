MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret is now the envy of most high school wrestling programs in the eastern part of the state.
The Patriots have a first-class practice room that’s four years in the making.
“It came out beautifully,” West coach Kevin Smith said. “It’s built on the shoulders of all the past coaches and wrestlers who have been in the program. We have a storied history with a lot of tradition, and I think the room is a credit to it all. It’s a great room.”
The practice facility is more than twice the size of the old one and accommodates 18 circles, with room for two more, meaning 40 wrestlers can participate at once.
The extra space comes at the perfect time with girls wrestling sanctioned this year. The program hopes to feature a female team.
The room cost more than $85,000 to build.
“The community has been a huge supporter, donating significant amounts of money,” Smith said. “The booster club has really helped us finance a good chunk of it. We’ve received huge donations and smaller donations. It takes everyone. Many have gone above and beyond to make the room possible. We’re very thankful.”
In addition to the booster club, Smith was quick to credit former West Carteret Principal Joe Poletti and members of the current and past coaching staff for their efforts in helping make the room a reality.
Bill and Jane Newbern of Radio Island Marina, Frank Eastman of Eastman’s Carpet also made generous donations, as did members of Smith’s former wrestling program, St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington, New York, and his daughter Ali and son-in-law Rob Driscoll.
Trapas Pratt of Mechworks Mechanical Contractors volunteered to take down the concrete wall that was separating the room and provided numerous free estimates. Pem Mancuso of Island Life Painting painted the room for free.
“A lot of people have put in time and effort, using their expertise,” Smith said. “They’ve given us the opportunity to use the great sport of wrestling to teach some pretty serious character qualities to young kids. I think it’s definitely one of the nicer rooms in eastern North Carolina.”
Smith is having a plaque made to honor those contributors and will hang it in the practice room.
