BEAUFORT — Another East Carteret team is starting the season under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.
The boys basketball team is beginning its year under the two-week layoff after the volleyball team began its campaign the same way in November. The volleyball team also had to quarantine again for two weeks later in the season.
According to second-year boys basketball coach Daniel Griffee, the team played a scrimmage versus Pamlico on Dec. 31. A Pamlico player began to experience symptoms the next day and tested positive for the coronavirus one day late.
“Eleven of my 13 players came into direct contact with him during the game, so we have to quarantine,” Griffee said.
The Mariners missed their season opener versus Pender on Wednesday and will also miss the contest against Richlands on Friday and Trask on Tuesday. They will begin the season Friday, Jan. 15 at home versus Dixon. East won’t be able to practice until then.
“We’ll probably be out of shape, and we’ll likely to have forgotten a lot of what we’ve been taught, and then we’ll have to go and immediately play a game,” Griffee said. “We’ll just have to plug those missing games in later.”
Griffee has rescheduled the games, setting the Pender home contest on Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Richlands home game on Wednesday, Jan. 27, and the Trask away game on Thursday, Feb. 4.
The Mariners will now have two weeks this season where they will play three games each week.
