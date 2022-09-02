MOREHEAD CITY — The Coastal Plain League has a new owner, but it’s still “business as usual” for the Morehead City Marlins.
Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) announced Wednesday its purchase of the league from the Petitt Family, the current league’s founding owners. The firm has owned and operated the league’s Holly Springs Salamanders franchise since 2017.
“The Marlins organization is excited about the acquisition,” owner Buddy Bengel said. “We welcome the Goodmon family and Capitol Broadcasting. The experience they bring to the table is going to be great for the league.”
Bengel praised the firm’s stewardship of its flagship Durham Bulls organization and its role in the economic revitalization of the team’s downtown location. The Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays is a minor league baseball icon both for its gameday environment and its part in the film of the same name.
“They own the premiere name in minor league baseball,” Bengel said. “When you think of minor league baseball, no matter where you are in the country, you think of the Durham Bulls. And then look at the impact that the organization has had in their area of Durham. The area around the ballpark is phenomenal. Their experience will be an invaluable resource on which CPL teams can lean on.”
Bengel knows a thing or two about being a league staple, too. The Marlins have been a frontrunner in the CPL since 2018, going a combined 137-52 (.725) over the last four seasons with two Petitt Cup victories in 2018 and 2019.
Bengel expressed his appreciation to CPL chairman and CEO Jerry Petitt for allowing him to play two roles in the league. The Petitt Family has owned and operated the league since 1997.
“I will always be appreciative of what Jerry and his family did to get this league started,” Bengel said, “and the opportunity they gave me as a player and now as an owner.”
The CPL press release announcing the sale noted a family connection between the buyers and the league. From 1939-1941, and then again from 1946-1952, the president of the CPL was Ray Goodmon, the paternal grandfather of CBC’s Chairman and CEO Jim Goodmon.
“It is a rare opportunity to combine the legacy of a family with growing a business you love,” Goodmon said in the release. “With the sport of baseball, and the CPL specifically, our passion is only fortified with the acquisition and the deep connection it brings with it."
Following the acquisition by CBC, Bengel doesn’t anticipate any “dramatic” changes to the league.
“They want to see great baseball continue to be played,” he said, “and see how we can elevate our teams to bring even better-quality baseball into the Coastal Plain League. Our goal here in Morehead City has always been to bring people together with the game of baseball. I don’t think that’s going to change anytime soon.”
The two-time defending CPL champions Savannah Bananas recently exited the league to take the team’s nationally viral “Banana Ball” show on the road outside of league constraints. The Bananas and the Marlins have been the league’s top two teams for the last five years.
“We’ll certainly miss Savannah,” Bengel said. “They have figured out how to create a really unique entertainment value that brings new fans. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see them bring ‘Banana Ball’ to Morehead City again one day.”
The CPL is currently comprised of 13 franchises playing in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. To date, the CPL has had nearly 1,750 alumni drafted and 159 alums make their Major League debut. Most notable alumni include Justin Verlander, Ryan Zimmerman, Kevin Youkilis, Chris Taylor, Mark Reynolds, Alec Bohm and NFL Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.