BEAUFORT — East Carteret High School rising senior Ashlyn Guthrie wasn’t just one of the best hitters in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, and she wasn’t just one of the best hitters in the county.
She was one of the best hitters in the entire 1A division.
According to MaxPreps, the East Carteret junior ranked in the top 20 of eight different offensive categories.
Guthrie ranked in the top 10 of four categories.
She was first in 1A in doubles (12), tied for fourth in hits (32), tied for fifth in triples (four) and tied for seventh in RBIs (27).
The first baseman was also 14th in both average (.615) and slugging (.1.058), tied for 16th in on-base percentage (.661) and tied for 20th in runs (23).
Guthrie batted .90 points higher than anyone else on her team, slugged .157 points higher than anyone else on her team and was one of just two hitters on her team with more than 12 RBIs.
She accounted for four of her team’s six triples.
She helped the Mariners go 11-4 overall and 11-3 in league play to finish as the runner-up in the eight-team conference.
Guthrie was named the N.C. Softball Coaches Association 1A Player of the Year-East and District 2 1A Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.