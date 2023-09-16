JACKSONVILLE — The Cougars recorded their first tie on the soccer pitch Monday, drawing even at 2-2 with Northside-Jacksonville on the road.
The boys teams scored all four goals in the second half, ending 80 minutes of regulation without a winner. Croatan moved to 4-3-1 overall with the tie, while Northside moved to 3-2-2.
Statistically, the tie fell short of the opportunities on the pitch for Croatan, which outshot the Monarchs 25-6, won the corner kick count 6-3 and never got called offsides.
Kannon McBride scored both goals, one off an assist from Jaden Hilliard and the other off a pass from Bennet Beaupre. McBride leads the team in goals this season with eight.
Kaiden Smith slotted both goals for Northside, with one coming on a penalty kick and the other assisted by Hector Arreola. Smith has scored 12 of the Monarchs’ goals this season.
In the net, Croatan keeper Eugene Wilson finished with two saves while Northside’s Josh Olan tallied 20.
The Cougars will play at Clayton (2-4-1) on Saturday and then travel to First Flight (5-0) on Thursday.
Croatan is playing the toughest-rated schedule in the entire 3A east, ranked No. 6 in the division. It has played two top-5 teams in No. 1 J.H. Rose (8-1) and No. 5 Jacksonville (5-3-1) and Northside was ranked No. 15.
The team will start its 3A Coastal Conference schedule on Monday, Sept. 25 against Swansboro, the No. 9-ranked team in the 3A east and one of five conference teams ranked in the top 17.
