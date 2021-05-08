HOLLY RIDGE — Croatan freshman Liam McFadden pitched a no-hitter at Dixon on Tuesday to help the Cougars improve to 3-0.
The Cougars defeated the Bulldogs 4-0 to maintain their first-place tie in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference with East Carteret at 3-0.
McFadden struck out an impressive 14 batters in his seven innings on the mound. He only walked three in his second appearance as a varsity pitcher. He also pitched two hitless innings with seven strikeouts in a 32-0 win over Lejeune on April 27.
Offensively, the Cougars got two runs from Jack Riley in his first game back from a leg injury and one apiece from Sam Hamlin and Matt Lasater. Ryan Bellamy hit a two-RBI triple, and Austin Odom also got a base hit.
On the bases, Riley stole three, while Hamlin and Lasater stole one apiece.
Croatan didn’t score until Dixon starting pitcher Connor Shoulders came off the mound in the fifth inning. The sophomore struck out three and walked five with only one hit allowed before he hit his pitch limit of 72.
Croatan will host Richlands (1-2) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Croatan......000 020 2 - 4 4 0
Dixon….......000 000 0 - 0 0 1
WP – McFadden
LP – Kliest
Croatan leading hitters: R. Bellamy 1-3 (3B), 2 RBIs; Hamlin 1-2, RBI, run; Lasater 1-3 (2B), run; Odom 1-4.
Dixon leading hitters: None.
