BEAUFORT — The Mariners didn’t look like a team that just finished quarantine … then they did … and then they didn’t.
The East Carteret volleyball team captured its third win of the season Thursday at home versus Trask following a two-week break due to coronavirus exposure, dropping two sets after winning the first and then rebounding with back-to-back wins to take it 3-2.
“It was a nice way to come back from a two-week break,” East coach Mickey Putnam said. “It was exciting, that’s for sure.”
The Mariners moved to 3-0 on the season with the 25-18, 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-13 win. They’ve had to quarantine twice this season due to coronavirus exposure.
Anna Gillikin controlled the fifth and deciding set for East, registering four kills, a block and two aces, and accounting for her team’s final two points in the 15-13 victory. Kate Guthrie had two kills and a block in the fifth and Christa Golden added two kills.
“That was very intense,” Golden said. “I was very nervous when we got down 2-1. We did very well, considering we had a two-week break. I was a little rusty. My timing was off, but I feel better now after I’ve got a game over with.”
Trask fell to 5-4 in conference play despite the best efforts of Emily Thomas who had 15 kills and two blocks in the contest.
East showed some rust in the second and third sets, giving up big scoring runs to fall hopelessly behind.
The Titans scored five straight to start the second set, and later nine in a row, to take a 16-5 advantage on the way to a 25-19 triumph. In the third set, they had scoring runs of seven, five and four to take a 25-20 win.
“Having such a long break, our timing was just off,” Putnam said. “It was very uncharacteristic. We had a lot of hits into the net, which we don’t normally do. It’s just from not playing. We were slow to rotate back to our spots. But we haven’t practiced, so it was just muscle memory, remembering where you need to be and when you need to be there.”
The Mariners appeared on their way to losing three sets in a row early in the fourth after giving up six consecutive points to trail 6-3. They fell behind 14-9 after giving up four straight points before showing signs of life and going on a 10-2 run to lead 19-16. Stella Bradford served on four of those points.
Trask responded with two points to close it to 19-18 before an East five-point run bought some breathing room with Guthrie tallying two kills and Gillikin producing a kill and an ace. The Titans made a game of it with four straight points to close to within 24-22 before Guthrie closed the set with a kill.
“I think the key, the difference-maker, was that we stepped up, we got loud,” Putnam said. “And I think when we play loud and excited, things go well for us. I’m excited we got out of this with a win.”
The first-year coach saw her team earn its second victory of the season after falling behind 2-1. The Mariners defeated Southwest Onslow 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-11, 15-9 on Dec. 1.
“I wish these didn’t happen,” Putnam said. “It’s a little bit nerve-racking. I have no voice again. But it’s really fun when you win. It’s awesome that we were able to pull through in the end.”
