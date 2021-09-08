CARTERET COUNTY — If there’s one thing high school football coaches have had to be this season, it’s flexible.
Through three weeks of prep football with three county teams, only six games have actually played and only two games have taken place on the day they were scheduled and against the opponents for which they were scheduled.
That is the reality of the 2021-2022 school year, where the Delta variant of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a staggering number of players and teams going into quarantine.
“We haven’t played a single opponent we’ve been scheduled to play,” West Carteret coach Daniel Barrow said. “That’s the way it is this season. You have to be flexible.”
None of the county teams played Friday night due to a quarantine protocol snag. West got the call from Farmville Central at 10:30 a.m. on the morning of the game, but it couldn’t find a replacement opponent.
East Carteret and Croatan were all set to play in Beaufort, but the Mariners found out Thursday they needed to quarantine.
“You never want it to happen, but it kind of felt like it would at some point,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “It’s a shame it had to happen during a week where we’re supposed to play a county rival. We were hitting a groove and getting better. Then it comes out of nowhere and you get shut down. But we’ll be back.
East is in a tough position with its entire team in quarantine until Monday, Sept. 13. That means it loses the week four matchup with White Oak, which has already filled that empty slot with Manteo.
Both Croatan and East were slated to take a bye week on Friday, Sept. 24, so playing their game then still allows the Cougars to reach the maximum 10 games. That is, of course, if no other obstacles materialize between now and the end of the regular season.
“Like last year, you’re not guaranteed anything,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “It’s a week-to-week thing. Every Monday, it’s a countdown to Friday because you just don’t know what’s going to come.”
The Cougars were the first team to experience a quarantine issue before week one, hosting Havelock a day late after they had nearly a whole position group sidelined. The next week, they played West Craven instead of Pamlico County.
“I got a text from their AD saying, ‘Call me ASAP’ and I knew that wasn’t good,” Gurley said. “I got a call at 3 p.m. from West Craven saying they needed an opponent. We played the next day against an unknown opponent, but at least we got to play.”
At West, Barrow has had two opponents changed on him. In week one, the Patriots were slated to face West Craven but had to pivot to Ayden-Grifton instead.
Barrow had a whole week to find another opponent for that game, but the next opponent, Havelock, dropped out on Wednesday. The coaching staff turned to Twitter, the school’s booking agent, word of mouth and mass emails to find another opponent.
“The next day, the local paper for East Bladen put something on Twitter about them needing an opponent,” Barrow said. “An assistant coach saw it and made contact.”
His team got to play, but for a sport that requires so much pregame planning, those last-minute adjustments are a burden.
“That’s the most frustrating part, when you prepare all week to play one school, and now you’re playing someone else,” Barrow said. “There’s a lot of preparation involved in football, so when you switch like that, it becomes almost like a scrimmage, where you just don’t have much to go on.”
Last week, Barrow got the dreaded cancel call at 10:30 on game day, with Farmville Central forced to quarantine.
“We called over a dozen schools,” Barrow said. “Some of the schools we called were already in quarantine, others decided to just skip that week. We weren’t successful, but my confidence was low anyway considering how short of notice it was.”
Barrow is hopeful his team can pick up another opponent during the bye week on Sept. 24 to bring his team back to 10 games.
The challenges for coaches don’t stop at full-team quarantines either. Barrow noted that his team has gone without a handful of players in each game, causing position rotations and last-minute changes that make game planning even more challenging.
At a small school like East, that challenge is doubled.
“This has been a really hard year to be a coach,” Frazier said. “You have to be cautious about every little thing. Like, if a kid has a runny nose, safest bet is to send him home. We’re doing the best we can at East, and I know the other county schools are, too.”
Frazier also knows he has it easier than some, too, in regards to things like contact tracing. Coaches are having to watch practice and game film to see if players have been closer than six feet apart for up to 15 minutes. This year, that level of cautiousness has been the norm, more so than it ever was last season when it felt like the pandemic was winding down.
“Sometimes it feels like this is the year we should have pushed everything back,” Barrow said, “but you couldn’t have known. Things looked a lot different during the summer. As soon as August hit, it started really taking off.”
The effects of the pandemic have been visceral over the first three weeks of the season, and none of the three coaches is confident there will be a consistent sense of normalcy going forward.
“My confidence level of finishing the season is high,” Barrow said, “but my confidence level in us playing all seven games remaining on our schedule or against those seven opponents is extremely low.”
Gurley is hoping that, if the classrooms go virtual, extracurricular activities will be allowed to continue.
“I’m more hopeful than confident,” Gurley said. “Last year, when things were virtual, they still let us play. So, if we end up going that route this school year, hopefully we can still play. Ideally, no one has to make that decision.”
Frazier pointed out the difficulties that will come with the conference schedule and the postseason when missed games can’t be made up as easily or at all.
“What happens if it comes up in the playoffs? You could be cruising and then your season is over. There’s no way around it, no way to control it. You’re just holding your breath.”
