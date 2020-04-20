BEAUFORT — East Carteret’s Cece Johnson was recently recognized as one of the top sophomore-freshman indoor jumpers in the nation.
The sophomore ranked 53rd in the long jump with a 17-foot, 3.75-inch leap and 69th in the triple jump with a 34-11.5 leap.
The list was released by milesplit.com.
Both of those distances were measured at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A/2A winter indoor meet.
Johnson earned a bronze medal in the long jump. She was just two inches from adding another bronze in the triple jump and took fourth.
Last spring, she earned a third-place finish in the long jump at the 1A state outdoor meet thanks to a 16-10 leap. She was also a part of the winning 400-meter relay team and the 800-meter relay silver medal team.
At this year’s 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship meet, she took first in the triple jump with a 32.04.5 leap, second in the long jump with a 15-01.5 leap and second in the 55 meters in 7.58.
