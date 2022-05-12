PINEHURST — West Carteret was just five shots away from a top-five finish at the 3A state boys golf championship.
The Patriots shot 84-over on Monday and Tuesday at the Pinehurst Country Club No. 6 to post a 660 score. Stuart Cramer took fifth with a 79-over 655.
Jake Bradly led West in the 83-golfer tournament, shooting 82 on the first day and 77 on the second to produce a 15-over 159 and tie for 27th.
Only 15 golfers posted a better score than Bradley on the second day.
Ryan Johnson tied for 37th by shooting an 84 and 80 for a 20-over 164.
Shawn Benson tied for 37th with back-to-back 83 scores for a 22-over 166.
David Garner rounded out the Patriot scorers, putting up an 87 and 84 to shoot a 27-over 171 and finish 62nd.
J.H. Rose swept the team and individual honors at the championship, but the individual title needed two sudden-death holes to decide the winner.
Four players tied for the top spot at 5-over, 149, including overnight leader Nick Norman from Forestview. The senior was joined by senior Davis DeLille from High Point Central, junior Gavin Drose from Cape Fear and sophomore Luke Mosely from J.H. Rose.
The leaders returned to the 18th tee to break the tie atop the leaderboard with Mosely and Norman carding pars.
Drose bogeyed and DeLille tripled, dropping them from contention.
The pars sent Mosley and Norman back to the 18th tee again, and this time it was Mosley knocking down a birdie putt while Norman managed another par, giving the sophomore from J.H. Rose the state crown. Mosely became the first Rampant boys golfer to win a state championship and did so on the same day his team won the program’s first team state title.
J.H. Rose dominated the 12-team competition, shooting a 40-over 616. Terry Sanford was the runner-up with a 57-over 633.
