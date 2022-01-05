MOREHEAD CITY — This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Croatan wrestling team.
It just doesn’t seem to be going that way.
After sweeping a tough tri-match on Tuesday night versus Dixon and West Carteret, the Cougars are now 10-1 overall and in the driver’s seat of the 3A Coastal Conference at 3-0.
“I didn’t realize how good our freshman class was going to be,” coach David Perry said. “They are really solid.”
Three freshmen accounted for wins in a resounding 50-24 victory that resulted in Dixon’s first loss of the season.
The Bulldogs dropped to 15-1 overall and 2-1 in the Coastal.
Two freshmen took wins as Croatan edged West 37-32.
The Patriots fell to 13-6 overall and 1-2 in the league.
Each team entered the tri-match standing in the top 17 of the WRAL HighSchoolOT East Top 25 rankings with Dixon, fifth, Croatan, 10th, and West, 17th.
Another member of the conference, Swansboro, is currently ranked 15th.
The Cougars will face the Pirates (13-4 overall, 2-0 conference) in their regular season finale on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
“We get them at home on senior night, so hopefully that will work out for us,” Perry said.
CROATAN 50, DIXON 24
The Bulldogs captured their 15th straight win in the opener versus West, taking that matchup 46-21, moving to 15-0 overall and 2-0 in the Coastal.
Despite that impressive record, Croatan had no problem with its old rival, ripping off six wins in a row after dropping the first match to cruise to a 33-3 advantage.
“The Dixon match, we wrestled the best we’ve wrestled all year,” Perry said. “We came out like barnburners. We got some early pins, and that gave us a lot of momentum.”
Five of those wins came via pin with Jagger Holland (3-1) beating Jeremiah Johnson (4-10) in 2:48 at 195 pounds, A.J. Pile (14-8) defeating Johnathan Harness (11-8) in 4:27 at 220, Tomas Aguero (12-11) taking down William Thompson (13-11) in 59 seconds at 285, Gavin Cohen (18-5) finishing off Anabel Rodriguez (7-3) in 50 seconds at 113, and Colton Leiske (15-11) ending the 120-pound match with Michael Brienza (5-3) in 4:29.
“Those put it out of reach almost,” Perry said. “Those were matches we thought we could win, and should win, but they weren’t gimmes. We just didn’t expect pins.”
Seven of the Cougars’ nine wins came by pin.
Aguero and Cohen are among the freshmen who have contributed to Croatan’s 10-match win streak after it began the season with a 46-33 loss to New Bern.
Freshman Cameron Sanchez (16-8) took the other win in the six-match run against Dixon, earning a 11-9 sudden victory over Marianna Root (16-10) in the 106-pound bout. Tommy Williams (9-10) was the fourth freshman in the lineup.
“We’re very fortunate to have gotten kids in the right position,” Perry said. “Tomas moved in, and he had never wrestled except one year as a younger kid, but he’s a natural athlete. He gave us a big guy where we didn’t have one. Cameron, Gavin, Tommy, all fit right in where we needed them, because last year we didn’t have the lighter guys.”
Dixon coach Chris Brothers pointed to the 106- and 120-pound matches as key turning points in a tilt he thought would be much more competitive.
“Hats off to Croatan, they wrestled very, very well tonight,” he said. “I did anticipate it being closer, but coach Perry knows us really well. That is our first loss of the season, and that is the first real good team we’ve wrestled against. A couple matches could go our way next time if we face them again, if we take care of business and get in the state duals.”
The Bulldogs will also have a big senior night matchup later in the month with Swansboro, facing the Pirates on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
“We have to win it if we want to be one of the two teams from our conference that goes to state duals,” Brothers said. “You learn a lot more from your losses than you do your wins, and I hope that this is a wakeup call for our wrestlers, because there are areas we need to improve on, and we have time to fix them.”
------------------
CROATAN 37, WEST 32
The Cougars held a tenuous 28-20 lead over the Patriots with four bouts remaining when Eli Simonette (2-0) and Lamar Teel (4-3) took the mat for the 152-pound match.
Teel looked sure to bring his team to within five points with a late 4-3 lead, but Simonette earned a takedown at the buzzer to supply his side with some breathing room at 31-20.
“That was a big win for Eli,” Perry said.
Drake Egan (21-4) capped the contest in the next bout, pinning Jeremiyah Dixon (3-9) in 28 seconds at 160.
Croatan forfeited the last two matches to provide the final score. The final tally nearly matched the first nonconference meeting between the teams with Croatan taking that one to the tune of 39-32.
“I thought we could win both of these matches if we wrestled well, but I knew we were wrestling two really good teams,” Perry said. “All three of us are younger, but we’re still good programs. I knew it was going to be a dogfight.”
Each team won seven bouts in the rematch, but the Cougars earned bonus points in five of their wins thanks to pins, whereas West had just one pin.
Cody Raymond (19-5) pinned Matthew Boyd (0-1) in 5:37 in the 138-pound match, and Josh Steffy (11-7) pinned Nathan Hughes (8-17) in the 145-pound match prior to the win by Simonette.
Prior to those pins, West’s Dylan Shirley (21-13) took a 15-13 decision over Tommy Williams (9-10) at 126, and Braden Reynolds (14-17) pinned Angelica Steffy (5-9) in the 132-pound match to give the Patriots a 20-16 lead.
Dixon, Boyd, Hughes, Shirley and Reynolds joined Conner Craig, Josh Figueredo, Luke Jones and Sergio Cooper-Hernandez to give West a whopping nine freshmen in its lineup.
“I think we just don’t have the experience out there yet,” coach Kevin Smith said. “I know the other teams have some youngsters out there, but we certainly have our share, and it shows. The experience level shows. I think we battled. We did better against Croatan than we did Dixon.”
The Patriots have no reason to hang their heads over their losses. Each of their defeats have come to teams in the WRAL HighSchoolOT East Top 25, including losses to Swansboro, 15th; New Bern, ninth; Rosewood, 11th; Cary, 12th; and Havelock, 13th.
And five of the six losses have gone down to the wire with defeats by seven points to both Croatan (twice) and Swansboro, by 10 points to Havelock, 12 to Cary and 14 to New Bern. Only a 32-point loss to Rosewood stands out as a lopsided setback.
Despite those competitive matches, Smith realized his team had its work cut out for it against Croatan and Dixon due to the squad’s youth movement.
“I knew we were underdogs,” he said. “On paper, it was going to be tough. It’s just our year to be really young and grow. And our conference is very stout. Croatan, Dixon, Swansboro, and even White Oak is coming up. That is OK. It gets us ready for the end of the year when it really counts. Croatan, Dixon, Swansboro, they’re pretty close. We’re just a cut under them.”
DIXON 46, WEST 21
The Patriots started strong against the Bulldogs, taking three of the first four matches to jump out to a 15-6 lead.
Cole Reynolds (28-2) grabbed an 8-3 decision over Adrian DeSousa (22-3) in a matchup of top 170-pound wrestlers, Hiroki Cruz (29-5) pinned Cannon Flores (3-3) in 1:07 at 195, and Joshua Knipe (28-3) pinned Johnathan Harness (11-7) in 33 seconds at 220.
West later trailed 25-21 with just five matches to go after Shirley lost by four points and Braden Reynolds lost by one after holding a late 5-4 lead.
“A couple of matches definitely could have gone the other way against Dixon, and particularly against Croatan, and maybe those turn them around for us,” Smith said. “Those are big point swings. We just have to go from here and try and get better every day.”
Skyler Oxford (28-6) gave the Patriots their lone win in the last 10 matches against Dixon by pinning Anabel Rodriguez (7-3) in 2:49.
Here are results of the matches:
Croatan 50, Dixon 24
106 – Cameron Sanchez (C) sudden victory Marianna Root (D), 11-9.
113 – Gavin Cohen (C) pin Anabel Rodriguez (D), 0:59.
120 – Colton Leiske (C) pin Michael Brienza (D), 4:29.
126 – Andrew Fucci (D) pin Tommy Williams (C), 0:40.
132 – Shane Sisler (D) pin Angelica Steffy (C), 5:46.
138 – Cody Raymond (C) pin Christian Toney (D), 0:47.
145 – Justin Root (D) dec. Josh Steffy (C), 6-1.
152 – Eli Simonette (C) pin Caleb Coplen (D), 1:29.
160 – Drake Egan (C) tech fall Shawn Disbennett (D), 15-0.
170 – Adrian DeSousa (D) win by forfeit.
182 – Bryston DeSousa (D) ultimate tiebreaker Landon Gray (C), 5-5.
195 – Jagger Holland (C) pin Jeremiah Johnson (D), 2:48.
220 – A.J. Pile (C) pin Johnathan Harness (D), 4:27.
285 – Tomas Aguero (C) pin William Thompson (D), 0:59.
------------------
Croatan 37, West Carteret 32
106 – Cameron Sanchez (C) pin Conner Craig (WC), 5:52.
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) maj. dec. Gavin Cohen (WC), 17-3.
120 – Colton Leiske (C) maj. dec. Josh Figueredo (WC), 10-1.
126 – Dylan Shirley (WC) dec. Tommy Williams (C), 15-13.
132 – Braden Reynolds (WC) pin Angelica Steffy (C), 5:31.
138 – Cody Raymond (C) pin Matthew Boyd (WC), 5:37.
145 – Josh Steffy (C) pin Nathan Hughes (WC), 5:10.
152 – Eli Simonette (C) dec. Lamar Teel (WC), 5-4.
160 – Drake Egan (C) pin Jeremiyah Dixon (WC), 0:28.
170 – Luke Jones (WC) win by forfeit.
182 – Cole Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) dec. Landon Gray (C), 8-2.
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) maj. dec. A.J. Pile (C), 14-2.
285 – Tomas Aguero (C) pin Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC), 2:47.
------------------
Dixon 46, West Carteret 21
106 – Marianna Root (D) pin Conner Craig (WC), 6-0.
113 – Skyler Oxford (WC) pin Anabel Rodriguez (D), 2:49.
120 – Isabel Rodriguez (D) pin Josh Figueredo (WC), 4:26.
126 – Andrew Fucci (D) dec. Dylan Shirley (WC), 6-2.
132 – Shane Sisler (D) dec. Braden Reynolds (WC), 6-5.
138 – Christian Toney (D) pin John Schultz (WC), 0:42.
145 – Justin Root (D) pin Dysen Terrell (WC), 0:24.
152 – Caleb Coplen (D) maj. dec. Lamar Teel (WC), 8-0.
160 – Shawn Disbennett (D) pin Peyton Lindquist (WC), 1:58.
170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) dec. Adrian DeSousa (D), 8-3.
182 – Bryston DeSousa (D) win by forfeit.
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Cannon Flores (D), 1:07.
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Johnathan Harness (D), 0:33.
285 – William Thompson (D) pin Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC), 11-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.