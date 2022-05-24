If I’ve mentioned it once, I’ve mentioned it a dozen times: if there are two things county kids can do, it’s runnin’ and wrasslin.’
The former was certainly proven again this school year. And for extra good measure, let’s throw in jumpin’ and throwin’.
Just look at the spring outdoor state track and field meet.
The East Carteret girls and Croatan boys each finished as the state runner-up in their respective meets, while the West girls took third in theirs.
Each program also produced individual champions, with two adding spring outdoor titles to their winter indoor crowns.
West’s Tyler Collins won the high jump in both the winter and spring, and Croatan’s AJ Matas won the shot put in both the winter and spring.
East’s Cece Johnson won the triple jump after winning the long jump last spring.
Croatan swept the indoor track and field state championships this winter with the girls and boys taking both meets.
No school had swept the state titles since 2015.
The West girls were the state runner-up in the winter.
In the fall, Croatan’s Navaya Zales became the third runner in county history to win a cross country state championship, joining West’s Blake Dodge and Emme Fisher.
The Croatan boys finished as the state runner-up this fall at the cross country meet.
And so, if you add it up, there were two team state championships to go with four team state runner-up finishes and six individual state champions.
Once again, these kids can really run and jump.
