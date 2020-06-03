SALT LAKE CITY — Cooper Webb picked up where he left off long ago in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.
After an 85-day stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, racing resumed Sunday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Webb returned to the podium yet again with a runner-up finish.
“It’s good to be back racing,” he said. “It’s awesome just to be able to do what we love.”
The Morehead City native earned a podium spot for the third consecutive race, as well as the sixth time in the last seven races. He’s earned eight podium finishes in 11 opportunities this season.
Unfortunately, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team rider needs a near-perfect season finish to defend his 450 SX championship. He entered the 11th round of the 17-round season trailing Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac by 29 points. Tomac captured his second straight win and his sixth of the season by finishing 3.7 seconds ahead of Webb.
Tomac pushed a three-point season lead over Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen to eight points after Roczen took third. Tomac now has 252 points, followed by Roczen with 244 and Webb 220.
Webb got off to a sixth-place start in a tough main event that saw temperatures go over 90 degrees at more than 4,000 feet of elevation.
He quickly fought his way up to third on the hard-packed and dusty track. He bounced back and forth between second and third through the first half of the race before settling into second. He pushed hard to make a charge on Tomac in the final laps but a mistake at the end cost him some time.
“I was battling up there in the beginning – we were all sandwiched – and I was able to actually get around Eli, but then he went around us and really laid some good laps,” Webb said. “During the middle of the race, I kind of lost speed a little bit, and at the end, I was really trying hard. I missed a rhythm at the end, though, and that really cost me in maybe catching him.”
Both Tomac and Webb had a scare early in the race when Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo went down on the second lap in front of them. Tomac went over Cianciarulo’s bike, and Webb appeared to make contact with the rider.
“It was crazy,” Webb said. “I hope AC’s OK. He went down really hard and didn’t have anywhere to go.”
Cianciarulo reported on Instagram later that he suffered just bruising and no broken bones.
It was a historic day for the sport of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
The race played out in front of an empty stadium, with everyone, including track personal, race team members and riders required to undergo mandated prescreening, testing and temperature checks. All participants had to wear protective masks while maintaining 6 feet of social distancing on the infield and in the paddock.
Each team was allocated just 10 members, only 400 people total were permitted inside the stadium, and mechanics weren’t allowed to join their rider on the start line and had to stand on designated areas on the infield as the race played out in front of them.
Supercross athletes have little to no contact as riders race against other competitors and wear several protective elements – full-face helmets that cover the mouth, goggles, gloves, jerseys and pants that leave little to no skin exposed, plus fully secured knee-high boots.
The final seven made-for-TV races on the University of Utah campus will be held at Rice-Eccless and broadcast on NBC networks without fans in attendance.
The Utah Sports Commission, a longtime partner of Supercross, has coordinated the return to Utah.
Monster Energy races will run each Sunday and Wednesday to quickly wrap up the season. The following races will take place Wednesday, Sunday, Wednesday, June 10, Sunday, June 14, Wednesday, June 17 and Sunday, June 21.
The race this Wednesday will air from 10 p.m.-1 a.m., while the Sunday race will air from 5-8 p.m. Both will be on the NBC Sports Network.
