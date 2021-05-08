WILSON — West Carteret golf teams took part this past week in the 3A east regionals.
The boys took fifth on Monday with a 334 score at Willow Springs Country Club.
D.H. Conley won the six-team competition with 310, followed by J.H. Rose with 312, New Hanover 320 and Clayton 321. Southern Nash placed sixth with 356.
West’s Shawn Benson finished 11th among 44 golfers with a 78. David Garner shot 82 to tie for 23rd, Ryan Johnson shot 84 to place 29th, Jake Bradley shot 90 to take 34th and Davis Starling shot 91 to tie for 35th.
The West girls took ninth Tuesday at Willow Springs Country Club with a 317.
Fike won the nine-team competition with a 257, followed by Topsail with a 259.
Clayton took third with a 269 score, followed by Cleveland with 271 and Cape Fear 277. Hunt placed sixth with 284, followed by Southern Nash with 285 and D.H. Conley 305.
West’s Lexi Garner finished 29th in the 45-golfer match with a 101. Grayson Edwards shot 106 to tie for 35th, Sara Tell shot 110 to finish 37th, Sydney McKee shot 111 to tie for 38th and Katelyn Starling shot 115 to take 43rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.