Some weeks, there are too many things going on to talk about just one.
Here are three things burning a hole in my brain this week:
Expectations were met this week when the N.C. High School Athletic Association voted to sanction girls wrestling as a sport on Wednesday.
The possibilities were discussed last year, but the state required 108 members schools to dress at least two girls on the roster for it to be sanctioned. The move marks the first time the association has added a new sport since 2010 when boys and girls lacrosse were sanctioned.
Since 2019, the state has put on an invitational wrestling tournament exclusively for female wrestlers at the end of the season, but now the tournament will be an official NCHSAA championship held at the Greensboro Coliseum. Participation grew from 81 wrestlers in the first year to 581 in 2022.
The county has already produced two invitational state championships. Croatan’s Angelica Steffy won a 132-pound title this winter, and Ariana Wolkerstorfer won at 113 pounds in 2020.
Sanctioning girls wrestling was the right move, but it won’t change much right away. Recruitment is still a challenge for the young programs already in existence, so most female wrestlers in the state will still wrestle on their school’s boys team.
Now, though, there will be more opportunities for those wrestlers to shine in girls-only tournaments and know that a state title will be an official entry in the NCHSAA championship book.
-------------
Everything lined up right for the Carolina Panthers in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.
The franchise selected tackle Ikem Ekwonu with the sixth overall pick, making the N.C. State standout the first offensive lineman selected in the first round by the team since Jeff Otah in 2008.
Jordan Gross in 2003 was the team’s only other first-round offensive lineman pick. Gross was a three-time Pro Bowler, while Otah is considered to be one of the team’s worst draft picks ever with just three seasons in the NFL.
Ekwonu is a spectacular pick for the Panthers, a 6-4, 310-pounder who opposing coaches labeled the “most feared lineman in the ACC.” ESPN ranked him as the No. 3 overall prospect in this year’s draft.
The last five teams to draft an offensive tackle in the top 10 of the draft are the San Francisco 49ers (2018), Baltimore Ravens (2016), Tennessee Titans (2016), New York Giants (2015) and Los Angeles Rams (2014).
Of those teams, four have either played in a Super Bowl or a NFC or AFC championship game since making that pick.
-------------
The Croatan girls lacrosse team finished its regular season on Thursday without knowing if it had earned a playoff spot.
That’s not OK.
The Cougars finished the season 11-6 overall and 4-2 in the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference, but in girls lacrosse, the state tournament is open classification and limited to 16 teams in the east and 16 in the west.
In the 11 girls lacrosse state title matches since the sport was sanctioned in 2010, every single team in the finals has been a 4A school. Boys lacrosse at least separates its state tournaments into a 1A/2A/3A bracket and a 4A bracket, so why can’t girls lacrosse do the same?
The state just met for its spring meeting on Wednesday, and I’m surprised this wasn’t voted on. A Croatan parent pointed out to me after the win over Jacksonville on Wednesday that only four non-4A teams had ever advanced beyond the first round of the girls lacrosse playoffs.
I can’t verify if that’s true, but having zero non-4A representation in the finals since the sanctioning of the sport is a pretty good sign that something is wrong. If it doesn’t get fixed, too many talented teams may miss a chance to compete with the state’s best in the postseason.
Croatan may not be one of those casualties this season as the No. 20-ranked team in the state, but it’s too close for comfort considering the kind of season the Cougars have had.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.