MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret saw a second-half lead slip away in the waning minutes of the boys lacrosse game with Swansboro on Wednesday.
The Patriots lost 10-8 in a game where they led by three goals at halftime and by two going into the fourth quarter. They fell to 4-3 with the loss.
“I think we played great,” West coach Zachery Almand said. “Our offense was running really well. We were getting good looks. We just got a little frantic in the third quarter. And then in the fourth quarter, we just struggled to build any momentum.”
West had no shot at building any momentum in the fourth quarter, not with seven penalties called on the team after just two were called in the first three quarters combined.
The Pirates (4-1) only had one penalty called on them in the third quarter.
Fans still certainly got their money’s worth with the game, the latest in a line of close shaves between the two programs. Four of West’s six games with the Pirates have been decided by two goals or less since Swansboro’s program began in 2019. The Pirates are 4-2 in the series.
“It’s always a fight against these guys,” Swansboro coach Derek Geddes said. “Most of the games we play come down to one or two goals. They’re a well-coached team with a lot of good players. It’s just a matter of doing what we need to do to pull one out.”
The two teams will play again in Swansboro on April 18. They are both competing for a playoff spot from the Coastal/Northeastern Coastal Conference, led by Croatan (3-0). First Flight and Swansboro are 1-1 apiece in league play while West is 0-3.
The Patriots looked strong going into the fourth quarter, despite not scoring in the third. Ford Jenkins opened the period up with a goal, but Swansboro answered with a four-goal rally to take an 8-7 lead. Three of the goals came off the stick of Chase Petty who finished with six on the night.
“They showed a lot of resiliency,” Geddes said. “They could have put their heads down after the first half, but the defense bounced back and the offense just worked. Chase had the hot hand, so we just kept feeding him.”
Down a goal with under four minutes to play, West needed an answer, and it got one from Braden Owen with his third goal of the night to knot the score at 8-8.
The celebration was short-lived, though, as the Pirates answered one minute later with a Brady Geddes goal. Steven Farrell slotted his second goal of the night inside the final minute to give his team its final two-score lead.
The six goals allowed in the fourth quarter were a season high for the Patriots. Before that last 12-minute stretch, the defense held pat with just seven shots and four goals total allowed through the first 36 minutes.
“Our defense was still very physical,” Almand said. “Our slides could have been better, and that comes down to communication.”
Owen led the Patriots in scoring, followed by two goals apiece from Luke Brown and Holden Brown and one from Jenkins. The offense got one assist apiece from Holden Brown, Sam Suggs, Chris Nebraski, John Schultz, Sailor Kolton, Colt Hicks and Jenkins.
Kaden Green also scored a goal for the Pirates. The visitors got five assists from Geddes and one from Cam Collard.
In the net, West goalie Erik Bleck had 10 saves, while Swansboro’s Colin Shank had 11. The Pirates won 13 of 19 total faceoffs.
West has now lost three of its last four games after a 3-0 start to the season. It came into the game fresh off a 15-6 win over Hunt (0-6) on Monday. The Patriots will end the week with a trip to Croatan (4-2) on Friday, followed by a home game against First Flight (1-4) on Tuesday.
Swansboro will be at Croatan on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.