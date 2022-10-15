OCEAN — The Croatan football team got the medicine it needed on Friday with a 28-7 victory over Swansboro.
The Cougars (3-5 overall) hadn’t won a game since Sept. 2, but they were running on all cylinders against the Pirates (2-6), scoring the first four touchdowns of the game and holding the visitors to 149 total yards.
“We needed this one,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “The guys played well. They were focused and ready to play. It was a great win.”
After the Senior Night victory, Ben & Jerry’s of Emerald Isle treated the Cougars to an ice cream celebration. The rivalry game was referred to as the Ben & Jerry’s Bowl pre-coronavirus pandemic, with the business serving as the sponsor.
The Cougars came out swinging to start the game, with Brayden Stephens returning the opening kick 56 yards to set up a five-play scoring drive capped by a 9-yard run from quarterback Coleman Davis.
After the defense forced a punt, the offense kept clicking with Davis finding receiver Max Cardona for a 31-yard touchdown reception. The lead ballooned to three scores on the next drive, a monstrous 19-play drive that took more than 10 minutes of the clock and ended with a 1-yard score from Stephens.
The quick start was exactly what Gurley wanted to see after the team was shut out against Richlands last week. He asked for a reversal, and the unit responded by upping its production from 44 total yards against the Wildcats to 298 on Friday.
“Last week, we were nonexistent on offense,” he said, “so we challenged them this week to get back to what we’re good at. They responded about as well as you can expect.”
Swansboro went in the opposite direction, going from 41 points last week in a win over Dixon to just seven against the Cougars. A big reason for that was the absence of quarterback Ryan Brinkley and receiver Hunter Johnson, two tough losses for a pass-heavy offense.
“I think it was pretty obvious we didn’t have our whole team tonight,” Bucs coach Shea Townsend said. “We had some disciplinary problems during practice on Wednesday, so we went with the guys we had.”
He added, “We had to put together a new offense in two days. We have guys taking snaps in positions they have never taken snaps in.”
The ad hoc offense ran the ball on 29 of 31 offensive snaps, with receiver Amare Caines taking the lion’s share of carries in his first varsity action as a running back. He scored the team’s lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard run.
“I can’t complain,” Townsend said. “The guys we had, they fought hard and did everything we asked in a really tough situation. Not to take anything away from Croatan. They’re a really physical team. Gurley does a great job with them. They run that offense well.”
If the Swansboro offense had to pivot last-second, so did the Croatan defense. After preparing all week for a pass-heavy offense, Gurley said his defensive unit had to adjust on the fly.
The personnel changes didn’t make him feel any more comfortable about facing a Bucs team that has defeated the Cougars four straight times either.
“They’re still a good football team in my mind. They had to adjust some personnel things on the fly this week, but they still have a lot of really talented players. I told our guys not to relax at halftime. This is not a team you want to give life to.”
Gurley wanted to see his defense answer the call again to start the second half during a “critical” first four minutes. It did just that with a third straight forced punt.
It did it again later in the period when the Pirates were marching, going 31 yards in four plays, before third-string signal-caller Demani Martinez was flattened by a huge hit from linebacker Nate Boal. The Pirates wound up reaching the 13-yard line before the Cougars stopped the drive for good at their own 12-yard line.
“The defense had a big challenge,” Gurley said. “I liked how we tackled at times, and I liked how we were physical. You want to win a game like this, but you want to leave the field feeling confident in the win. I think they can do that tonight.”
Stephens added his second score of the night in the fourth quarter, a 2-yard run to bring his total for the night to a game-high 120 yards. Davis ran for 51 yards, Josh Steffy for 50 and Tony Bentz 46.
Bentz exited the game in the third quarter with a leg injury. Lineman Anthony Pile also exited with an injury. Both players will be game-time decisions next week.
The Cougars are 1-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference with two regular season games left on the schedule. They play at Dixon (0-8 overall) next week and end the regular season on Oct. 28 at West Carteret (5-3).
“Two big games left,” Gurley said. “We kind of control our own destiny from this point on when it comes to playoffs.”
Swansboro will host West on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
Swansboro…….....0 0 0 7 - 7
Croatan……….....13 8 0 7 - 28
Swansboro Croatan
8 First Downs 20
29-133 Rushes-yards 49-267
2-2-0 Passing 1-2-0
16 Passing yards 31
149 Total yards 298
0-0 Fumbles-lost 1-1
3-33.3 Punts 1-40
10-70 Penalties-yards 8-70
Scoring Summary
C – Davis 12 run (Boyd kick), 9:15, 1st.
C – Cardona 31 pass from Davis (Pass failed), 2:58, 1st.
C – Stephens 1 run (Stephens run), 0:34, 2nd.
C – Stephens 2 run (Boyd kick), 9:58, 4th.
S – Caines 16 run (Doreus kick), 8:18, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Swansboro – Caines 14-98, Doreus 4-25, Kelly 5-11, Buchanan 1-2, Martinez 3-(-)1, Hutchinson 2-(-)2; Croatan – Stephens 27-120, Davis 4-51, J. Steffy 12-50, Bentz 5-46.
PASSING: Swansboro – Martinez 2-2-0-16; Croatan – Davis 1-2-0-31.
RECEIVING: Swansboro – Caines 1-16, Lees 1-0; Croatan – Cardona 1-31.
