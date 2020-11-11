BEAUFORT — The second-ever Beaufort Bridge Run broke the seal for in-person races on Saturday with a 5K featuring the high-rise Gallants Channel bridge and the Turner Street bridge.
The Beaufort Lions Club-organized event attracted around 200 participants, including 190 runners for the 5K and a few more for the 1-mile dog strut. It was the county’s first in-person race since March due to the novel coronavirus.
The novel coronavirus prevented in-person races all summer and the beginning of fall, but a few are starting to pop up. The Turkey Trot for the Trail in Cape Carteret will also take place in person on Thursday, Nov. 26.
CDC guidelines will be followed at all events, as it was Saturday. Registration was also strongly encouraged prior to race day, and a virtual option for the race was offered.
“We appreciate all our participants, volunteers, Lions Club members and spectators for abiding by the Covid-19 protocols we had in place,” the race’s Facebook page said on Monday. “This certainly was a ‘new normal’ event and everyone’s cooperation made for a special time had by all.”
Third-place finisher Tyler Pake added, “Thank you for putting on the event this year. I think you all did great with the COVID precautions. We all needed this. We all needed to do an in-person, real race. This is my favorite 5K for the bridges and beauty of the course.”
The race got a dose of warmer weather than expected on Saturday with humid conditions and temperatures reaching the high 70s. That didn’t slow down 5K winner Jack Lindstrom, 18, of Morehead City. The recent West Carteret cross country standout clocked a time of 19 minutes, 16.7 seconds to beat out second-place Katherine Price by eight seconds.
The second-place male finisher was Tyler Pake, 37, of Beaufort with a time of 19:50.68 and Jules Devlin, 39, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., placed third in 20:31.96.
Price, 40, of Beaufort placed second overall and first in the female division with a 19:24.91 clocking. Hannah Thompson, 29, of Beaufort placed second in 21:25.69, and Kelly Lawrence, 30, of Springfield, Va., placed third in 22:32.92.
According to race info, the top three 1-mile dog strut finishers were Christa Blalock with dogs Ella and Prince, Carolyn Morris with dog Gus and David Turnage with dogs Clyde and Tanner. Times were not provided for the race.
The third annual Beaufort Bridge Run is slated for Nov. 26, 2021.
Here are results of the race:
2020 Beaufort Bridge Run
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Katherine Price, 19:24.91; 2, Hannah Thompson, 21:25.69; 3, Kelly Lawrence, 22:32.92.
Masters: 1, Amanda Poss, 24:13.31; 2, Anna Simmons, 25:12.25; 3, Mary Patton, 25:45.75.
12-and-under: 1, E. Burger, 45:05.76; 2, C. Brown, 1:03:26.82; 3, E. Brown 1:03:26.84.
13-19: 1, Hailey Broadwell, 24:04.81; 2, Cayla Turnage, 43:51.88.
20-29: 1, Jillian Daly, 26:35.86; 2, Grace Tulevech, 27:23.20; 3, Koren Bolster, 27:27.86.
30-39: 1, Chelsea Salas, 23:51.72; 2, Dona Green, 24:12.01; 3, Sara Austin, 25:21.55.
40-49: 1, Keila Dumicz, 25:49.04; 2, Allison Raper, 26:19.62; 3, Kendra Rose, 28:14.23.
50-59: 1, Ellen Palumbo, 28:02.12; 2, Wendy Cole, 29:19.51; 3, Tanya Puckett, 30:05.14.
60-69: 1, Jennifer Sharp, 29:37.50; 2, Kathy Swanzey, 30:20.15; 3, Kelley Huff, 33:57.92.
70-and-over: 1, Ann Short, 32:48.31; 2, Hoa Shelley, 40:49.91; 3, Mattie Seaton, 42:25.39.
Male
Overall: 1, Jack Lindstrom, 19:16.70; 2, Tyler Pake, 19:50.68; 3, Jules Devlin, 20:31.96.
Masters: 1, Amanda Poss, 24:13.31; 2, Anna Simmons, 25:12.25; 3, Mary Patton, 25:45.75.
12-and-under: 1, C. Raper, 21:19.62; 2, N. Christensen, 28:42.39; 3, A. Guirgues, 34:44.28.
13-19: 1, Tyler Martin, 31:58.05.
20-29: 1, Josh Helms, 21:19.99; 2, Cody Ladich, 21:49.67; 3, Caleb Rigsby, 24:52.13.
30-39: 1, Ja. Canady, 23:33.62; 2, Joshua Arthur, 23:59.15; 3, Matthew Martin, 31:26.96.
40-49: 1, Raul Aliaga, 24:41.90; 2, Christopher Haisty, 27:58; 3, Rudi Christensen, 28:52. 65.
50-59: 1, Steve Kozishek, 23:51.17; 2, Rob Jackson, 24:24.71; 3, Thomas Ishee, 24:49.02.
60-69: 1, David Daly, 25:18.47; 2, John Mattson, 29:14.86; 3, Kurt Brendstrup, 29:58.77.
70-and-over: 1, Warren Cheves, 36:44.58; 2, Terry Cole, 41:54.59.
