WINTERVILLE — The Croatan swim teams have been in a conference for four years, and for four consecutive years they have swept the league title meets.
The Cougars made it 4-for-4 on Friday in the 3A Coastal Conference championship at the Aquaventure Aquatic Campus.
The girls posted 163 points to outswim Swansboro with 138. West Carteret took third with 79. Dixon was fourth with 32, followed by Richlands with 29 and White Oak 26.
The boys put up 157 points to outlast West Carteret with 138. Swansboro finished third with 91. Richlands edged Dixon for fourth, 35-33, and White Oak had 17.
“I am continually in awe of the Croatan swim family,” Croatan coach Michaela Worsinger said. “Four years ago, we finally had enough teams to have a conference meet. In moving up to 3A, we have seen some of the most exciting conference races, and athletes from every team are dropping times and pushing to the max.”
GIRLS
Madison Bowen, Sophia Monica and Falon McCabe each brought home four gold medals from the girls meet.
The three teamed up with Mackenzie Sampson in the 200-yard medley relay to win in 2 minutes, 6.40 seconds. The trio joined Josie Klaumann in the 200-yard freestyle to take the relay in 1:52.38.
Bowen took the 200-yard medley in 2:19.08 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:29.93.
Monica placed first in the 50-yard freestyle in 27.05 and took first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:21.11
McCabe captured the 200-yard freestyle in 2:12.48 and won the 100-yard freestyle in 59.84.
Emma Kimzey rounded out the victors with a time of 1:18.64 in the 100-yard backstroke. She also took third in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:28.10.
Kimzey linked with Karly Futral, Sampson and Klaumann to give the 400-yard freestyle relay team a second-place time of 4:45.85.
Sampson placed second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:17.64 and claimed third in the 200-yard medley in 2:45.98. Klaumann stopped the watch in 1:09.25 to take third in the 100-yard freestyle and touched the wall in 1:35.94 in the 100-yard breaststroke to take fourth. Futral took third in the 50-yard freestyle in 31.59. Claire Day posted a pair of fourth-place finishes, timing in at 2:44.09 in the 200-yard freestyle and clocking in at 7:42.73 in the 500-yard freestyle. Grace Smith placed fifth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:33.47.
------------------
Sophia Pennington gave West Carteret its top individual finish in the girls meet, taking second in the 500-yard freestyle in 7:09.84.
She teamed up with Ruby Parker, Lorelei Disney and Rosalie Timbrook to help lead the 200-yard freestyle relay to a runner-up finish in 2:08.90.
Pennington, Parker, Timbrook and Abby Stoll placed third in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:30.57.
Pennington, Disney, Stoll and Isabella Knipe finished third in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 5:09.12.
Stoll placed third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:23.96 and ended up fifth in the 50-yard freestyle in 33.09. Parker took fourth in the 200-yard medley in 3:22.02 and Timbrook closed in fifth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:12.36.
BOYS
Ryan Simcic accounted for three wins in the Croatan boys meet. He proved victorious in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.45 and finished first in the 100-yard freestyle in 48.54.
Simcic teamed up with Rylan Feimster, Paul Padgett and Matej Roth to lead the 200-yard freestyle relay to a triumph in 1:31.36. He also joined Nathan Michalowicz, Gavin Pesko and Padgett in the 200-yard medley to push that relay to a second-place time of 1:44.31.
Feimster, Jason Michalowicz, Nathan Michalowicz and Padgett won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:33.70.
Nathan Michalowicz took the 100-yard backstroke in 58.76. Pesko won the 200-yard medley in 2:17.65 and claimed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:11.04. Padgett was the runner-up in the 100-yard butterfly in 54.76, followed by Nathan Michalowicz in third in 54.48.
Aiden Pesko garnered two second-place finishes, timing in at 2:00.58 in the 200-yard freestyle and clocking in at 5:27.80 in the 500-yard freestyle.
Feimster placed second in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.79 and secured third in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:04.21. Roth took third in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.06 and finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle in 54.20. Jackson Brooks collected two top-five finishes, taking third in the 200-yard medley in 2:28.97 and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:16.65. Jason Michalowicz ended up fourth in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:16.86.
------------------
Cameron Johnson was involved in three wins for West Carteret in the boys meet.
He took the 100-yard butterfly in 54.10 and captured the 500-yard freestyle in 5:09.44.
Johnson teamed up with Colton Ellis, Cooper Law and Sam Johnson to lead the 200-yard relay team to a victory in 1:43.95. The same quartet placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:35.38.
Sam Johnson won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:57.09. He was the runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle in 50.08. Ellis earned two second-place finishes, timing in at 23.70 in the 50-yard freestyle and clocking in at 1:07.84 in the 100-yard breaststroke. Law took fourth in the 1000-yard backstroke in 1:08.28 and fifth in the 200-yard medley in 2:30.34.
Kai Taylor was the runner-up in the 200-yard medley in 2:19.54 and placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:08.24. He joined Lane Gray, Sam Suggs and David Garner to lead the 400-yard freestyle relay to a third-place finish in 3:57.15. Garner ended up fifth in the 500-yard freestyle in 7:13.27. Braxton Morris claimed third in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.72 and took fourth in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:10.09. Sam Suggs finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.11 and placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle in 56.95.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.