MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret boys basketball team has lost twice in its first seven games of the season, and both have come against Kinston.
The first defeat, a 74-60 setback in the second contest of the year, was a result of a horrid start that saw the Patriots trail 28-9 in the first quarter.
In the rematch on Tuesday, West started better but struggled on the boards, getting outrebounded 19-9 in the second half on its way to a 51-44 loss.
“We lost to them the first time by 14, and we lost to them this time by seven, and if we were to play them a third or fourth time, maybe we win those,” West coach Mark Mansfield said. “I thought we could have won tonight.”
The teams battled to a 14-14 duel on the glass in the first half, but Kinston dominated the boards in the second half, holding a 10-rebound advantage.
“I tell them all the time, those two blocks down on the paint, they are Park Place and Boardwalk in Monopoly,” Mansfield said. “If you own those two properties, more than likely you are going to win the game, and we didn’t own those two properties tonight.”
Mansfield said he thought his team was in good shape at halftime with a 26-22 lead and midway through the third quarter as well when it held a 32-29 advantage.
“It wasn’t our night,” he said. “The first half was. It would have been nice to get a similar performance in the second half, but we didn’t get the job done.”
The size, strength and speed of the Vikings (5-1) began to take over as the visitors went on a 9-0 run to take the lead for good at 38-32 with 2:49 left in the third.
Shooting also played a part.
After hitting double-digit three-pointers for the first time this season in their previous outing with 13 in an 83-65 win over East Carteret, the Patriots connected on just three against the Vikings.
Tomir Moore had more than that on his own, hitting five as the Kinston senior netted a game-high 20 points. Eight of his points came in the fourth quarter thanks to a 5-for-6 effort at the free-throw line.
West cut the deficit to three just a minute and a half into the fourth quarter after a Jaxon Whitaker rebound putback and Dylan McBride layup. After Kinston pushed it back to seven, Jaylen Hewitt and McBride again made it a three-point game with 1:19 to go.
Moore then connected on four straight free throws to provide the final score.
“We couldn’t hit the shot to tie it up,” Mansfield said. “Them keeping it between 5-7 points, it made it hard to get there. Hats off to them.”
The Patriots shot 9-for-11 from the foul line while Kinston shot 6-for-9.
McBride led West with 10 points and added three assists.
Adam Cummings had a fine all-around game with eight points, three assists and three steals.
Worth Stack had six points and four rebounds, and Whitaker contributed four points, four rebounds and four blocks.
The Patriots will hit the court again (today) Wednesday at Pamlico (1-4).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Kinston................................. 10 12 19 10 - 51
West Carteret...................... 12 14 10 8 - 44
KINSTON (51) – Moore 20, Cobb 13, Khalil Sanders 4, Smith 4, Parson 3, Khalid Sanders 3, Clark 2, Copper 2.
WEST CARTERET (44) – McBride 10, Cummings 8, Stack 6, Collins 6, Whitaker 4, Hewitt 4, Jones 4, Johnson 2.
