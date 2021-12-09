BEAUFORT — The second boys basketball matchup between West Carteret and East Carteret looked eerily similar to the first one … until the second half.
The Patriots (6-1) won their sixth consecutive game Wednesday night by keeping their foot on the gas in a 79-49 runaway over their county rival. They’ve won those six contests by an average of 22 points, with three coming by 29 or more.
“I think our bench is just deeper, and at the end of the game, they got tired legs,” coach Mark Mansfield said. “The first half was a battle just like last game. They hit some threes, and it was a dogfight. Thank goodness it went the other way. We’re happy to get the win.”
West led by 13 after the first quarter in the first matchup and took a 14-point lead into halftime, but East outscored the visitors 27-26 in the second half of a 68-55 affair.
In the rematch, the Patriots took a 14-point lead into the second quarter and held the same advantage going into the break. Then fueled by a spirited home crowd, they outscored the Mariners 46-30 in the final two quarters.
West had at least 10 players score for the third time this season. At least eight players have scored in each of its seven games. A night after 13 players scored in a 75-46 victory over Pamlico, 10 scored against East (1-3).
“The depth just helps us,” Mansfield said. “You can just keep pushing and pushing.”
Mansfield, may in fact, have too much depth, which isn’t a bad problem to have for any coach. Jaxson Whittaker showed off that depth by scoring eight points off the bench in the second half with two buckets coming on dunks.
“He comes in there at the end and does that and he didn’t even really play in the first half,” Mansfield said. “We’ve got so much depth. We can go 12 deep if we want.”
Jaxon Ellingsworth led the way with a season-high 32 points. He scored eight in the first quarter, nine apiece in the second and third, and six in the fourth. The senior center had three dunks and went 7-for-9 from the free-throw line.
Ellingsworth last hit the 30-point mark in the 72-69 overtime loss to Northwood in last year’s 3A east regional final when he went for 32. His previous high this season came Tuesday night with 22 in the triumph over Pamlico. It was just his second time this season hitting the 20-point mark.
“I was happy to see Ellingsworth have a really good game,” Mansfield said. “He’s been drawing a lot of focus, teams are double teaming and triple teaming, so we’re making adjustments, doing stuff schematically to work the ball around.”
East suffered its third loss in four games with two of them coming in the last 48 hours as the squad fell 68-65 to Washington on Monday night.
The Mariners, who sport an extremely short bench, had just six players score in each of their first two losses. Seven scored against West.
“It is what it is,” coach Daniel Griffee said. “It’s a tough one. I’m proud of my guys. They came out and didn’t back down. West played well. They have a good team. They shoot it really well.”
Shamel Baker led East with 22 points and accounted for all four of his team’s points in the first quarter with each of those coming from the foul line. West jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first eight minutes.
Baker then scored nine points in the second quarter as his team fought back to a 17-17 tie in the frame.
“The first quarter, we couldn’t get anything to fall,” Griffee said. “The second quarter, we got there, but the third quarter, once we had to go man and press them a little, try and force turnovers, it backfired.”
East’s Charles Matheka scored all seven of his points in the third quarter and hit a three-pointer to make it a 41-28 game with 5:04 to go in the period. The Patriots finished the quarter on a 11-6 run and then outscored East 27-15 in the fourth.
“I was happy with our effort,” Mansfield said. “Our shooting is good, and the ball movement is good, but we could be better. We’re doing OK, but we’ve got some tests coming up.”
West will put its winning streak on the line in some tough nonconference matchups, including Wayne Country Day (9-2) on Saturday. The Patriots will then take on three Fayetteville teams prior to the holiday break at the Cumberland County Holiday Classic, and then go up against Trinity Academy (6-1) right after the holidays.
‘Our defense has to get better,” Mansfield said. “When you play teams like South Central, Wayne Country Day, Trinity Academy, you have to be quicker on your rotations, you have to close out better on shooters.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret...................... 4 17 13 15 - 49
West Carteret................... 16 17 19 27 - 79
EAST CARTERET (49) – Baker 22, Nelson 8, Matheka 7, Jernigan 6, Stubbs 3, Gray 2, Shelton 1.
WEST CARTERET (79) – Ellingsworth 32, Whittaker 8, Graves 7, Montford 7, McBride 6, Collins 6, A. Cummings 5, R. Cummings 4, Dade’El 2, Jones 2.
