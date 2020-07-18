MOREHEAD CITY — Numerous college conferences have gone ahead and made announcements in regard to football and other sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ivy League and Patriot League have each canceled their fall sports seasons.
Both the Big Ten and Pac 12 will have conference-only schedules in all sports this fall.
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) will not play football in the fall. The league includes in-state schools such as N.C. A&T State and N.C. Central.
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) has decided to suspend its fall sports season. The league includes in-state schools such as Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, Johnson C. Smith, Livingstone, St. Augustine’s, Shaw and Winston-Salem State.
The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA will move football season to the spring. Junior colleges will play a season that runs from March 25 to May 22.
Louisburg is the lone junior college football team in North Carolina.
