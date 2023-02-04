BEAUFORT — It’s not every day you see a scorebook like East Carteret’s after its boys basketball matchup Friday night with Pamlico.
Only three players scored, and two accounted for all but four of the Mariners’ points in a 68-54 win over the Hurricanes that put the team in prime position to capture its fourth consecutive league championship.
Charles Matheka scored 35 points and Shamel Baker put up 29 to help their squad earned its seventh conference victory in a row to move to 7-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference and 14-6 overall.
“That was incredible,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “That was a good game all around. They are the best two guards I’ve ever had at the same time. Those two kids right there are more than special.”
Both teams came into the contest with 6-1 records in the CPC. They shared the conference title last season with 9-1 marks.
The Hurricanes dropped to 6-2 in the league and 10-11 overall. They handed East its lone conference loss on Jan. 6 in a 63-62 overtime contest. Pamlico suffered its lone CPC defeat to Southside in a 60-58 affair on Jan. 10.
Matheka scored 23 of his 35 in the second half and attacked the rim all night, going 11-for-17 from the free-throw line.
Baker went for 28 points through the first three quarters, including 11 in the second and 10 in the third, and went 8-for-11 from the foul stripe.
The Mariners shot 21-for-30 from the free-throw line while the Hurricanes went 13-for-21.
Matheka and Baker produced most of their points in the paint, contorting their bodies and hitting leaning and reverse layups throughout the night.
“You can’t say enough about them,” Griffee said. “Their shots were contested, the defense was hitting their bodies, stuff you would think was out of control. It was amazing. They are ballers.”
Baker is averaging 25.3 points this season while Matheka is putting up 22.2.
Jacob Nelson scored the team’s other four points.
Nelson, along with Sean Walker, Jayedon Watson and Brody Nelson, helped provide plenty of rebounding and defense to spark the offense.
“They might not show up in the scorebook, but the rebounding, the defense, that helps out those two guards,” Griffee said. “They did a tremendous job.”
The Mariners trailed 22-18 with 4:02 left in the second quarter before ripping off 13 straight points to take a 31-22 lead into the break.
Matheka scored seven, Baker added four and Nelson scored two.
“The second quarter was the difference,” Pamlico coach Earl Sadler said. “We quit executing on offense. They go on a 13-0 run and you would look at that and say it was our defense, but there is no defense against layups. We quit moving on offense and quit moving the ball. A solid team like East is going to take advantage of it, and they did. East will run all night. They will never get tired.”
East picked up in the third quarter where it left off at halftime, going on a 24-10 run, including a 11-0 stretch to end the frame, thanks to pressure defense.
“During the third quarter, the defense, the press, that was the gameplan,” Griffee said. “We wanted to sag a little bit, save some energy and get in a position to press because their transition is too fast for us. We wanted to slow their tempo down, and the press was really effective.”
Griffee’s squad led 55-32 headed to the fourth and cruised from there with a slowdown game in the final minutes.
“The difference in this game and the last game is the 50-50 balls went our way. We didn’t get outrebounded, we battled,” he said. “We got turnovers, easy buckets, and that takes the pressure off to make shots and keeps them from making easy buckets.”
The fourth was the only quarter the Hurricanes outscored East, 22-13.
Braylin Ollison put up seven of his nine points in the fourth for Pamlico. Cameren Jones led the way with 16 points.
The Mariners will wrap up the regular season with a trip to Southside (8-12, 5-2 league) on Tuesday and a home date on Thursday with Lejeune (5-13, 1-6 league).
“It's not over,” Griffee said. “We did our job tonight, but it’s not over. We need to win both of them, because whoever wins the conference outright hosts the conference tournament, and if we split, it might go to a coin flip, and I don’t want to chance that.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Pamlico................................ 8 14 10 22 - 54
East Carteret.......................13 18 24 13 - 68
PAMLICO (54) – Jones 16, Ollison 9, Williams 7, Barber 6, Harper 4, King 4, Audilet 4, Smith 2, Lane 2.
EAST CARTERET (68) – Matheka 35, Baker 29, J. Nelson 4.
