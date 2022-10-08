NEWPORT — The Croatan girls tennis team saw its seven-year conference championship streak come to an end Monday with a 5-4 loss to Swansboro at Fort Benjamin Park.
The Cougars (11-3 overall) needed a win over the Pirates (11-2) to at least have a chance at tying for the 3A Coastal Conference lead. They previously lost to Swansboro 5-4 on Sept. 22.
Swansboro looks bound to win its first conference title since 2016, largely thanks to the talents of exchange students Michelle Armani and Anina Caviezel. The Bucs currently hold a full match lead over the Cougars. They lost 5-4 with West Carteret on Sept. 28 when Armani was out sick.
In the rematch with the Pirates, Croatan split singles play and lost two of three doubles matches. In the first match, Armani and Caviezel played together at No. 1, but this time, they were spread out over the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams. At No. 1, Arianna Cope and Grace Blair lost 8-4 to Mia Lucero and Armani.
The crux of the match came down to No. 2 doubles, where Marissa Falcone and Haley Hartman lost a close 8-6 set to Peyton Eckert and Caviezel. Croatan’s Tayla Statham and Olivia Fails at No. 3 easily dispatched Carolena Gongora and Nevaeh Brown 8-0.
The wins for Croatan in singles came from No. 4 Hartman over Gongora 6-3, 6-1, No. 5 Statham over Eckert 6-0, 6-0 and No. 6 Fails over Brown 6-0, 6-0.
