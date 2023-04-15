BEAUFORT — The East Carteret baseball team will exit spring break in the lead of the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference
The Mariners will get back to league action on Tuesday, looking to defend their 4-0 record. They are in a three-way tie for first with Northside-Pinetown and Pamlico County. They are ranked No. 22 in the 2A east.
The East softball team is tied for third in the conference at 2-2, right alongside Jones Senior. Northside-Pinetown and Pamlico are tied for first at 4-0. The Mariners are ranked No. 24 in the 2A east as they return to league action.
The girls soccer team has yet to play a conference game. It starts league action on Monday, April 24 at Southside. Judging by overall records, East has the third-best record in the conference at 7-7. Northside is 12-1 and Pamlico is 14-2. The Mariners are ranked No. 12 in the 2A east.
The boys tennis team is playing an entirely nonconference schedule, as there are no other Coastal Plains schools with a tennis program.
