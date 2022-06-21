Last week, I gave the fact sheet on cobia, a great fighting and eating fish…just the facts ma’am. This week, some of the nitty-gritty on catching these prized fish before they go north or offshore for the summer.
A few years ago, I did a radio interview with Capt. Ron McPherson (Atlantic Beach) to get the skinny of catching cobia, so here it is:
“The easiest way to find them and catch them,” said McPherson, “is when they are entering the sounds to spawn, so Bogue Inlet and Beaufort Inlet are good places and Bardens Inlet at Cape Lookout. There are also some big ones caught inside ‘The Hook’ and at Bardens Inlet at the mouth of ‘The Hook.’ There’s been some really big fish caught there over the last couple of years.”
How about some other local hot spots? McPherson has several favorites, like the 20- to 25-foot-deep water slough that runs behind Shackleford Banks (by the rock jetty) and Rough Point, which is on the east side of the Beaufort Channel as you pass Shackleford. As you continue moving into Bogue Sound from Beaufort Inlet, there is the Morehead City Port Turning Basin, and past the Atlantic Beach Causeway, along the Intracoastal Waterway, there are deep sloughs near Spooners Creek and another one near Pelletier Creek that are popular deep-water anchoring spots for cobia.
Now let’s get down to business.
“What you want to do,” said McPherson, “and we’re talking about boat fishing, is you’re going to be anchoring up, and some of the spots to anchor up are in Beaufort Inlet. I like the east side of the inlet in like 25 feet of water.”
This is not a light tackle fishery, so McPherson recommends some meaty tackle.
“I use 50-pound class gear, so that you can sort of control him. There is no controlling this fish. Just know when he bites and takes off, it’s going to be really hard to slow him down, but the 50-pound class gear, rod, reel, line will help you do that.”
“For terminal tackle,” added McPherson, “you need about seven or eight feet of 80-pound test monofilament leader, and you’re going to attach a fish-finder rig with a six- or eight-ounce pyramid sinker on it that will hold your bait on the bottom, and a big 7/0, 8/0 or 9/0 hook (often Octopus or circle hook).”
“One of the things that people miss on these fish,” he continued with a sigh, “is that when he picks your bait up, you’re anchored, your bait’s out on the bottom, and the reel starts clicking, you let him go! You let him run off, maybe 30, 40 or 50 feet, then he’ll sit down and then he will eat the bait. Think, grab, run, stop and eat! A lot of people don’t realize that.
“And when he eats the bait and starts his second run, you engage the drag and sock it to him. If you don’t do that, you’ll pull the bait and hook out of his mouth before he’s had a chance to consume it. He’s a bit like a flounder when you’re fishing with big minnows. You don’t set the hook just as soon as the flounder picks it up. You let him run off with it first.”
Speaking of bait, cobia bait is typically some type of live bait –bluefish, pinfish, menhaden or live blue crab – but you can also catch these fish on dead bait. Chumming also is a good tactic for luring the fish to your bait.
Now the battle begins.
“After you set the hook and start fighting this fish,” warned McPherson, “you may get him up to the boat, but when he sees the boat, he goes crazy and he will leave, and you will wind him back up again and he will leave again. And as long as he wants to do that, it’s better to let him, because the more you can wear him down, the better off you are.”
Another warning: “If you bring one of these fish in the boat and he’s ‘green,’ he will hurt you,” explains McPherson. “An 80-pound fish will break your leg. To land the fish, you can either use a big dip net if it’s a 20- or 30-pound fish, but for these big guys, you’re going to have to gaff him. And when you gaff him...he doesn’t like the gaff, and so throw him in the boat, and then the best thing to do is have a wet towel handy and throw the towel over his head, cover his eyes up. That will just chill rim right out.
“Or if you forget your towel, you didn’t get one out of the hamper, then a small bat applied directly to his forehead several times will chill him out. But I like the towel routine, because put the towel over his head take the hook out and put him right in the fish box.”
These days, if the fish are plentiful or you sight some working a bait ball or snooping around a buoy, keep a pitch rod handy with a two-ounce bucktail tipped with a BIG soft plastic curl-tail, maybe seven or eight inches in length, to toss in front of a curious cobia. A few years ago, we had a season where fish were plentiful, and boating around in tower boats and pitching to sighted cobia was a preferred method. In leaner times, soaking bait works best, but always keep a pitch rod handy if you see a cruisin’ cobia.
Final words of wisdom: if you see one swimming around the boat, some people might be tempted to free gaff it.
McPherson’s edict is “Never! Never, never, never free gaff one of these animals! It will be really hazardous to your health, you and the gaff might be overboard, or worse yet, you get him inboard and you will have the gunnels and he will have the deck.” Ouch!
So, how’s it going trying to catch other types of fish?
What I know is the weather has been unpredictable with heat indexes sometimes in triple digits, humidity in the 90s, and then we have days of lows in the 50s and 60s and humidity desiccating us in the 20s of percent. And yet, NO appreciable rain. Last week, I had a total of 0.06-inches of rain…WOW!
Do the fish care? They don’t like the heat so much, especially with the sound and surf both in the 80s already before the summer solstice came in on Tuesday.
Finally, there are a few slot reds showing up in the Fort Macon surf this week caught on FishBites and cut baits. Hope they move west along the beach to Emerald Isle. There are also consistent catches of morning Spanish mackerel and blues at the fort. There has also been some action in the middle of the island, Indian Beach, including croakers, blues and Spanish and even a nice speckled trout.
If you really want some surfin’ reds slot and above, they are hot on Ocracoke and Portsmouth islands, Portsmouth particularly on the north end. There are also plenty of nuisance “keeper” flounder…you know the drill.
Closer to home, there are big reds staging around the Cape Lookout Shoals in massive schools of hundreds or even more. Topwater, grubs, cut bait, you name it, they are there and hungry. They will be moving into the Neuse/Pamlico waters to spawn in a few weeks.
Inside, reds are also doing well with slot and above in the marshes from New River to Swansboro and Emerald Isle and a few in the Newport Marshes. These fish are also upper slot and above and being caught on live shrimp, mud minnows and artificials. There are specks in the mix too.
I know it sounds like déjà vu all over again, but the turning basin is still producing just about anything you want, from bottom fare to top fare – Spanish, blues, black drum, reds, trouts and sheepshead. Did you see the 9.14-pound sheepshead weighed in at Chasin’ Tails? It was caught on a spiny sea urchin, which can lure some of the biggest convicts.
Ditto for the nearshore reefs like AR 315 and 320, and don’t forget the flounder and don’t forget to release them ALL until September. I also heard of summer spots showing up. Maybe we’ll finally have a good fall season. I’m hoping to give a try at the Bogue Sound creeks this week, maybe for some reds or specks as well.
By the way, we are done with the June king tides, but get ready for July kings from July 11 through 15.
Nearshore Spanish fishing is still going well, both trolling and sight-casting to feeding fish, and catches continue to produce citations.
Talk about nearshore, interestingly Capt. Jeff Cronk posted a really nice grouper caught in only 45 feet of water. Not sure where, but that’s about Keypost Rock depths.
Nice catch, Jeff.
For the piers, summer hash:
Oceanana Pier as usual reports Spanish and blues early, small sea mullet and small croakers, sharks and even a ladyfish. We usually see them in mid- to late-summer. My personal hookup-to-catch rate is about one in 10, or is it one in 20? They are spectacular jumpers and shakers.
Bogue Inlet Pier, with water in the 80s most of last week, had a slowish week with blues and Spanish early, very few small sea mullet and croakers, and I saw some spots and small spades, blowfish, and of course, a nice throwback flounder Monday morning. With the clear water the last few days, there are sheepshead to be had too. Recent count of Bogue Inlet Pier kings is 16. And don’t forget the tarpon are out there. There are also blue crabs showing at the pier, so bring your crab traps. The king anglers are currently being harassed by abundant bonnethead sharks. By the way, they (bonnets) are good to eat and currently unregulated.
Seaview Pier reports two kings lost last week, Spanish, blues, sea mullet, nice trout on live shrimp and live mud minnows. Also, plenty of sharks and tarpon.
Surf City Pier reports BIG blues, Spanish, gray trout, mullet, black drum and three kings landed last week, all under 20 pounds.
Jolly Roger Pier reports Spanish and blues early and late, and some spots showing, nice speckled trout, lots of flounder at night and a 26-pound king last week.
---------------------
For the Emerald Isle turtle update, there are now 10 nests.
