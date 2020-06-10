SALT LAKE CITY — Cooper Webb needed to perform well, and get some help, in order to defend his Monster Energy AMA Supercross championship.
The Morehead City native has benefited from the former, but not the latter.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team rider has reached the podium in each of the three races since the season picked back up following an 85-day break due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He’s captured a win and two runner-up finishes, but entered the restarted campaign trailing Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac by 29 points, and now trails by 32. Tomac also has two runner-up finishes and a victory.
Tomac fended off a furious last-lap charge by Webb to win round 13 of the Supercross series on Sunday at muddy Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.
With his seventh 450SX main-event victory of the season, Tomac moved into a tie with Ryan Dungey for sixth on the all-time Supercross wins list with 34.
“When I got past halfway, I was like, ‘I do not want to let this thing go,’” Tomac told NBC Sports Network. “I was feeling so good and comfortable at that point, there was no reason to take it a level down there.”
Tomac took the lead from Webb for the first time eight minutes into the 20-minute event, but Webb reclaimed the top spot a couple of minutes later on a course that was a bog after a daylong rain.
Tomac, who led a race-high 12 laps, took the lead for good with 2 ½ minutes to go with a nifty triple combination through the rhythm section and then picked his way through lapped riders on the last lap as Webb got a wheel alongside.
“That was the make or break for me,” Tomac said. “The lappers were unbelievable. We passed each other once or twice in the whoops there. That was a great battle. Really fun, though. The track had some huge character, so great day for the Monster Energy Kawasaki.”
Webb narrowly missed his second consecutive victory after outdueling Tomac in round 12.
“Sucks I got second, but man, it was a battle from lap 1 until the last lap,” Webb said. “The conditions were tricky, and the lappers were gnarly. We’d catch one and one would go one way, one would go the other. A lot of it came down to that.”
From the eight-minute mark on, Tomac and Webb put down blazing fast speed, lapped riders a handful at a time and found new lines jumping through the rutted rhythm sections. Webb regained the lead with about six minutes left on the clock, pushing hard and bordering at the edge of traction. A few laps later, Tomac made it past Webb once again and held tight until the end.
The two fought their way through a seemingly endless stream of lappers in what was one of the most exciting 450SX main events of the season. Unfortunately, it took place in front of empty stands as spectators aren’t allowed at Monster Energy Supercross races because of the pandemic.
“We hit a few lappers just trying to get going,” Webb said. “Just seemed like one lap I might get them right, one lap he (Tomac) might get them right, but we were really pushing hard. That was a fun race even though I got beat. Man, it was cool to run up there. I’m sure if the fans were here, they would have been loving it.”
Tomac increased his championship lead over Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen, who put up a disappointing 10th-place finish after getting lapped twice, to 26 points with four main events remaining in the season. Webb is third, 32 points behind.
In a groundbreaking Wednesday night Monster Energy AMA Supercross on June 3, race, Webb took the 450SX class win at round 12 in an action-packed main event that marked the second of seven consecutive events at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Fighting back from a midpack start, Tomac was right on Webb’s rear wheel at the end, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne, who led 20 of the 27 laps, rounding out the podium in third place.
Webb was able to make an aggressive move and block both Tomac and Roczen at the start of the main event, which helped him control the inside of the sharp 90-degree first turn and put Tomac and Roczen far back in the pack.
Osborne grabbed the holeshot with Webb in fourth, Tomac buried at 11th and Roczen exiting the first corner in 16th place.
Roczen made moves quickly, blitzing the whoops and passing both Tomac and Justin Hill in one move while Webb quickly climbed to second. For over eight intense minutes, Roczen and Tomac battled each other as they climbed through the pack. Tomac finally broke free of the Honda rider and set his sights on the front.
With 3:40 left on the clock, Webb got around Osborne for the lead. Just over a minute later, Tomac was also around Osborne and quickly closed on Webb.
But Webb kept his composure and held the Kawasaki rider off over the final seven laps to grab his second win of the season and ninth 450SX class career victory. The win also broke a round 12 curse. Webb had never before reached the podium in the round.
“It was a great night overall, to get a second off the start,” Webb said. “Zach was really riding well there at the beginning. I was trying to put in just some good, good laps, and I could see Eli was kind of coming to catch us. At the end, I knew I needed to get around him and try to break away … to get a win, it’s awesome. These are not easily gained, especially with the top guys up here tonight. So, I want just soak it in.”
Round 14 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season will take place tonight, while round 15 will go Sunday. Both races will air from 7-10 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network.
All remaining events will be held in Salt Lake City.
