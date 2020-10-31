MOREHEAD CITY — Like many occupations during the coronavirus pandemic, the role of college baseball umpire has suffered.
Fortunately, it hasn’t affected many in eastern North Carolina.
That hasn’t been the case for Jimmy Paylor and Steve Sanders. Outside of the Rocky Mount area, they are the only two college baseball officials in the state east of I-95.
“We’re the only two I know of,” Paylor said. “I think we’ve got one in the Wilson-Rocky Mount area and a few in Raleigh.”
Paylor, a real estate broker, lives in Morehead City, while Sanders, a retired pig farmer, lives in Dover.
“When it comes to college ball, Jimmy is the farthest east, I’m the next farthest, and that’s about it,” Sanders said.
Neither depends on umpiring for a main source of income, but the loss has certainly put a dent in their pocketbooks.
Paylor said between game pay, travel pay and pier diem, officials can make between $3,000-4,000 for a weekend of working three to four games in the bigger conferences.
“And I do that for 14 to 15 straight weekends, going strong for about four months,” he said. “I umpire college baseball from the second week of February to the last week of May, the first week of June. And I worked a total of nine games this year, so yeah, it’s hurt. It’s really hurt.”
Paylor, a Harkers Island native, has called college baseball for the last 13 years. He took off 15 years following 10 years in pro ball, including one at the major league level. He’s also served as a high school basketball referee but has taken off the last two years.
A native of Randolph County, Sanders moved to Kinston to work on a pig farm after graduating from N.C. State with an animal sciences degree. He soon bought his own pig farm and retired two years ago after working on it for 39 years.
Sanders has been officiating for nearly that long, spending 36 years calling baseball, and 34 years working as both a high school football and basketball referee.
Twenty-five years ago, a college booking agent gave him the nickname “Pigman,” and it stuck. He’s a popular and respected high school ref in the area, leading the N.C. High School Athletic Association to give him the Golden Whistle Merit Award this year for outstanding officiating service.
“Over 36 years, it has helped pay for a lot of things for my family,” he said. “If my wife wanted to paint a room of the house, I would use my umpiring money. I don’t like painting, so the painter was happy because he got a job, my wife was happy because the room was painted, and I was happy because I didn’t have to paint it. It has helped.”
Sanders said while the job has supplied a source of supplemental income for Paylor and himself, that isn’t necessarily the case for younger college umpires who are just starting out in the profession.
“A lot of guys really depend on it,” he said. “It could mean the difference in their kids getting braces or not. A lot of umpires depend on this money a lot more than I do or Jimmy does. They use it to get over the hump. That is the bad part. I feel for them.”
And, of course, while the money is nice, it’s not the only reason they umpire.
“It is good money, but that is just part of it,” Sanders said. “I just umpired because I loved to be around baseball. I do it because I love it.”
Paylor was preparing to go to East Carolina and Sanders’ plane had just landed in Louisville, Ky. in mid-March when they both learned the spring season had been suspended and later canceled.
“I think back then, we figured we would lose a few weeks, and then we’d start back up eventually,” Paylor said. “But it obviously didn’t work out that way.”
Sanders said there are about 65 college baseball officials in the Atlantic Coast Conference, stretching from Massachusetts to Alabama. A small group like that serves as a fraternity.
“The beauty of umpiring, it’s a big-time brotherhood,” Paylor said. “And so, the phone lines have been burning up. It’s nothing to get a call from someone in Pennsylvania. We reach out and talk to each other.”
Both men said communication has been limited from the NCAA and conferences concerning the upcoming spring season. Umpires weren’t used these past few weeks during fall ball, unlike previous seasons, and that likely won’t be the only change.
“I’m hearing they will play less games,” Sanders said. “Division I schools play a 56-game schedule. They will probably drop it down to 40 games, something like that.”
Sanders said he has heard the ACC will cut down from four umpires to three for each game, meaning less work, and rumors of salaries being cut by 25 percent have persisted.
“I can understand it,” he said. “Schools are having their budgets cut.”
Each of them said they keep a close eye on college football and will do the same for basketball over the next few months, hoping the viability of those sports lead to a baseball season.
“Those will be a good guide for us,” Paylor said. “You get nervous when you see a (football) program has to shut down for two weeks (after a positive case). You know that scares the NCAA. And, basketball, you hope that works out. Those sports are where the money is made, especially football. If they don’t work, then nothing works.”
Despite the loss of baseball to the pandemic, if there has been a blessing in disguise, it’s been the ability to spend more time with family and friends.
“That has been the only good thing about COVID,” Paylor said. “It gave me a chance to stay home during the spring, something I haven’t done for a dozen years. My family knows that February through May, I’m gone Friday through Sunday. That wasn’t the case this year.”
In the meantime, both men have returned to the diamond by participating in the Big Rock Fall Baseball League for high schoolers in Morehead City with Paylor serving as a coach and Sanders umpiring.
