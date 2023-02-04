MOREHEAD CITY — The race for the girls 3A Coastal Conference didn’t get any less complicated on Friday.
West Carteret defeated Croatan 36-31 to knot both teams in a three-way tie with Richlands for second in the conference with 5-3 records. Swansboro holds a single game lead over the trio at 6-2.
The Patriots (9-10 overall) looked sluggish in the first half, going into the locker room trailing 17-10 as they worked to forget a 51-49 loss to Richlands on Thursday. That defeat snapped a four-game winning streak.
“We came in off the backside of a game we should have won and gave away late,” West assistant coach Cory Noe said. “We had to shake off a little of that doubt in the first half.”
The Cougars (9-11 overall) still led at the start of the fourth quarter and didn’t give it up until the 1:29 mark when West’s Skyler Setzer sank a free throw on a one-and-one to tie it up 27-all.
The score was tied at 29 points inside the final minute when the Patriots went on a 7-2 run to close the game.
Teiona Frazier scored the first five points of the run. She hit a layup at the 39-second mark and sank the first shot of a one-and-one with 17 ticks left. She missed the second free throw but grabbed her own rebound and scored on a putback that iced the game.
Trailing 34-31, the Cougars draped the Patriots on the inbound, but a scrum for the ball resulted in a jump ball that went West’s way. The final foul came with less than a second on the clock, and Setzer sank both free throws to put the bow on the win.
Frazier led the team in scoring with 12 points, and Setzer scored eight. Frazier scored seven of her 12 in the fourth quarter. Setzer shot 5-for-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth, part of an otherwise tepid 10-for-21 night at the charity stripe for West.
Noe said he was confident in the Patriot defense’s ability to hold off a Croatan squad that ranks fourth in the conference in points per game.
“We knew if they couldn’t beat us over the top, they weren’t going to beat us in the halfcourt,” Noe said. “We played steady and saved our legs for the end. We got to the line more consistently than we have all season, and the girls sank their shots.”
West’s 17 points in the fourth quarter is the most the Croatan defense has allowed in the final eight minutes against a league opponent.
“They play slow, they pack in the defense and make it hard,” Noe said. “They play man-to-man fundamentally sound, and they’re excellently coached.”
Noe manned the sideline in place of head coach Lindsey Howell who was out sick.
Although his team is a hair back from first place, Croatan coach Andrew Gurley has seen his share of adversity of late. The Cougars have lost three straight games, a stunning skid that followed a 34-33 overtime win over Swansboro on Jan. 26 that gave Croatan brief sole possession of first place.
“I feel like I’m on a rollercoaster,” Gurley said. “Tonight was the same story as the last two games, leading late and can’t finish the job. We can’t let the way we lost this game get in our heads. I think we’ll bounce back. We need to get our confidence back, and I think we will.”
Neely McMannen scored eight points for the Cougars while Kate Wilson had seven. The team shot 11-for-16 at the foul line and went an impressive 8-for-10 there in the final period.
Croatan will host Swansboro (10-6 overall) for Senior Night on Tuesday, looking for a repeat from the first matchup. The Cougars need to win out – they play at Richlands (11-8) on Thursday – in order to finish the season in a tie for first place in the conference.
“It’s a big week,” Gurley said. “We’re playing meaningful basketball in February, which is something we weren’t doing last year.”
West will travel to Richlands on Tuesday and host Dixon (7-11 overall) for Senior Night on Thursday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan................................ 11 6 4 10 - 31
West Carteret....................... 4 6 9 17 - 36
CROATAN (31) – McMannen 8, Wilson 7, Hayden 5, Chapman 4, Rogers 4, Clifton 3,
WEST CARTERET (36) – Frazier 12, Setzer 8, S. Huber 5, Graham 4, Holmes 4, Snyder 3,
