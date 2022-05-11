CHAPEL HILL — Cece Johnson has been announced as a recipient of the Willie Bradshaw Memorial Endowed Scholarship from the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
The East Carteret track and field senior standout received $750 as one of 12 regional winners and then collected an additional $1,000 as one of two state award winners.
Farhan Siddiqui from Walter M. Williams High School won the scholarship on the male student-athlete side.
The Willie Bradshaw Endowed Scholarship provides scholarship support to selected outstanding Black African American, Native American, Alaska Native, Asian American, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, or Hispanic American student-athletes participating on a sanctioned varsity team at an NCHSAA member school.
The scholarship is named in honor of the Durham native, an NCHSAA Hall of Fame inductee in 1995, and National High School Hall of Fame inductee in 2010.
Bradshaw was an outstanding athlete at Hillside High School, playing on the undefeated 1943 football team that went untied and unscored upon.
He went on to North Carolina College (now N.C. Central University) and then on to pitch professionally for several Negro League teams. He became the first African American city or county athletic director when he took over for the Durham City School system until his retirement in 1992.
Although a competitor on East Carteret varsity teams, Johnson attends MaST (Marine Science and Technologies High School)
She has shined in every facet of her high school career.
As a junior, she earned four medals at the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference track and field championship, added four more at the 1A regional, and then grabbed two more at the 1A state meet.
Johnson won the long jump at the state meet with an 18-foot leap, which was more than half a foot longer than both her previous personal record entering the meet and the second-place state finisher.
She took bronze in the triple jump with a 34-10 leap.
She also posted two more top-10 finishes, taking sixth in the 200 meters in 26.36 seconds and ninth in the 100 meters in 12.88.
Her freshman season saw her make a mark on the program right from the start as she joined Breah Taylor, Andralyn Livingston and Makayla Brazelton to win the 400-meter relay in 49.88 at the state meet. The quartet nearly added a silver in the 800-meter relay with a 1:46.82 finish to take third.
Johnson helped East capture a regional team title and state runner-up finish.
She sports a 4.1 GPA, will graduate with an associate degree in addition to a high school degree, volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club and was named the 2022 Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains Youth of the Year.
Johnson has accepted athletic and academic scholarships to UNC Wilmington.
