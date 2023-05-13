HILLSBOROUGH — Croatan gave up eight runs in the second inning and eight more in the fourth on Tuesday in a 16-2 loss to Orange in the first round of the 3A baseball state playoffs.
The No. 31 seed Cougars ended their season with a 12-13 record.
The No. 2 seed Panthers won their 16th game in a row to improve to 26-2. Orange is second in the MaxPreps 3A east rankings.
Easton Taylor and Owen Woodruff gave Croatan its only two hits. Nathan Michalowicz and Nathan Griffin each drove in a run.
Ryan Hench hit his fifth home run of the season and added a double to tally five RBIs for the Panthers. He struck out eight and walked one on the mound, giving up two runs on two hits in the five-inning mercy-rule game.
Cameron Guentensberger also hit a homer and drove in three runs.
The Panthers will next host No. 15 Triton (21-4) in the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.