ATLANTIC — When East Carteret and Ocracoke tipped off Friday night in the girls basketball season opener, it was likely the first time a varsity high school game was being played at the Atlantic Elementary School gymnasium in nearly 60 years.
The teams played at the gym as a fundraiser for the host school.
The gym was built in 1937, and high school games it is believed were last played there in 1965 when the last class graduated from then Atlantic High School.
“It’s been over half a century since they played a high school game here, so to break that streak and have these two schools play with these two communities that have been close for many years, it was something,” East coach Ryan Sacoco said. “It’s like an extended family.”
The Mariners had no trouble from the jump, outscoring Ocracoke 27-2 in the first quarter, much to the delight of a standing-room only crowd.
“To play in an environment like that, it was a lot of fun,” Sacoco said. “It was a privilege. And I think it meant a lot to a lot of people, and it was a good thing for the Atlantic community. I think a lot went into it, so that was a cool way to open up the season.”
Tanzania Locklear scored 14 of her game-high 23 points in the first quarter as East used pressure defense to create turnovers and result in easy transition baskets.
Sacoco substituted liberally in the second quarter, and the Mariners took a 38-5 advantage into halftime. Freshman Estella Lewis had six of her eight points in the second quarter.
Holding a comfortable lead, play was more even in the second half with East holding a 17-14 edge over the Dolphins.
Sydney Roberson added seven points for East.
Maggie Evans led Ocracoke with seven points, followed by Heidy Garcia with four.
The Mariners will next travel to Croatan on Tuesday. The Cougars began their season with a 30-13 win over South Lenoir on Friday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Ocracoke................................ 2 3 8 6 - 19
East Carteret....................... 27 11 12 5 - 55
OCRACOKE (19) – Evans 7, Garcia 4, Jordan 2, Contreras 2, Perez 2, Todd 2.
EAST CARTERET (52) – Locklear 23, Lewis 8, Roberson 7, Dixon 4, Grady 4, Shelton 4, Ensminger 3, Walker 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.