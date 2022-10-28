Ah, high school sports …
I love the sights and sounds of each game, the heroic plays, the whistles, the one-on-one battles, the cheers, the middle fingers and obscenities being hurled from fans.
OK, that last one was a joke, but not really. If you have ever been to a high school soccer or basketball game, you know what I am talking about.
I wrote in this column a few months ago that officials needed to be paid more money. It seemed the most obvious solution when I learned how little they are paid.
Of course, they should be paid more, but so should our teachers, coaches and emergency personnel. Money is an easy solution to say but much harder to actually implement. The truth is, the pay won’t matter soon if treatment of officials doesn’t improve.
Ultimately, much of the blame belongs to parents. Personally, you couldn’t pay me enough to put on an official’s uniform and stand on the sidelines of a soccer game to hear every insult under the sun spat at me after every close call.
The number of officials is already under threat. In a News-Times story in March, Eastern Basketball Officials Association Regional Supervisor Roy Turner said that, at its peak, the region had 170 referees. Those numbers fell to the 90s during the coronavirus pandemic but are now in the 120s.
A survey performed earlier this year by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) indicated that approximately 50,000 individuals had discontinued their service as high school officials since the 2018-19 season.
It also reported more than 70 percent of officials quit within their first three years. The average age of officials was found to be 53.
Imagine you’re 36, have a family at home and a regular full-time job. You remember how much you enjoyed high school sports, so you respond to an ad looking for prep officials. The pay isn’t much, and you have to pay for your own gas, your uniforms and your food on the road, but at the very least, it’ll be fun. You’ll have a chance to be around the game again without the time commitment of a coach.
Then you’re on the sideline of a soccer field or a basketball court, listening to little Sally Mae and Billy Jean’s parents screaming insults. They insult your intelligence, accuse you of taking bribes, demand you never officiate a game again.
It doesn’t matter if you up the pay for officials a few more bucks an hour. Who wants to stand there and take that kind of verbal abuse?
Heck, sometimes the threat can even turn physical. I was at one soccer game recently where a parent literally climbed down from the bleachers and made like he was going to walk out onto the field before a player talked him down.
Later that same game, officials stopped play and identified a handful of fans who needed to leave before play could resume due to ongoing verbal assaults.
Why do you think uniformed police officers are paid to be at games? It isn’t to keep players from fighting each, or coaches. It’s because of the parents.
Don’t get me wrong, I have seen plenty of coaches hurl insults at officials. Players complain, too. But these are usually short, one-off moments. Self-control and respect for the game kicks in, which makes sense. Players and coaches have put immeasurable time and effort into their performance.
So no, I’m not saying people who attend games should sit quietly with their hands folded in their laps, speaking only compliments in hushed voices.
There is room in sports for complaining. There is room for anger and frustration. But if you are an adult attending a high school sports game and you find yourself repeatedly screaming at an official for a bad call or booing a student-athlete from the opposing team, stop and take a look at yourself.
Take a deep breath and remind yourself, this is a game. These are kids playing a game. Unfair things are going to happen. Screaming insults won’t change a thing about the game, but what it will do is serve as an example of exactly how not to behave.
Don’t do that.
Cheer for your team when things go well. Be mad when they do not but stop directing that anger at individuals. Be better.
