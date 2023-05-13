BEAUFORT — As March came to a close, only the most optimistic of East Carteret baseball fans would have predicted this team was capable of advancing to the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
The Mariners were 3-3 and coming off a 4-13 season.
And yet, here they are.
East defeated West Bladen 8-1 on Friday night to move to the third round for just the second time in the past six seasons.
“We’ve taken the mantra all year of believing in ourselves even when no one else would,” East first-year coach Josh VanMeter said. “We’ve talked about being the best version of ourselves. It’s not about last year, it’s not about any other year, but this year. And up this point, that has worked for us.”
The No. 9 seed Mariners won their fifth game in a row, improving to 17-8.
The No. 25 seed Knights saw their season finish at 14-9. They started 10-3 but ended the regular season with five losses in their last eight, including dropping three of their last four.
Two of those defeats, a 6-0 shutout and 11-9 setback, came against the Mariners’ next opponent, Midway.
The No. 1 seed Raiders are 22-2. East will travel to Dunn on Tuesday to take on the Southeastern Athletic Conference champion.
West Bladen upset No. 8 seed Trask (16-7) by a 9-5 score in the first round and looked upset-minded in the second round after taking a 1-0 lead over East in the first inning.
Tanner Goodwin shut out the visitors from that point on.
The junior righty went the distance, giving up five hits, striking out eight and walking two. Sixty-two of his 92 pitches were strikes.
“Pitching was the story again,” VanMeter said. “Tanner went out there and threw a heck of a game. He still hasn’t gotten back to his old self, but he came out and threw a ton of strikes and kept hitters off balance until the bats woke up. I’m really proud of him.”
Goodwin is working his way back from an ankle injury suffered earlier in the month.
Bryan Hadder got the Mariners to the second round by striking out seven and walking just one in seven innings while giving up two runs on four hits in a 4-2 win over No. 24 seed Holmes (11-13).
“He stepped up for us Tuesday,” VanMeter said. “He went for 93 pitches. Tanner throws 92 tonight. The plan was to use three guys. Each of those guys knew it was one or two innings and we were going to the next guy, because we’ve got enough arms to do that, but neither of them wanted to give up the ball. We love their competitive nature.”
Hadder is one of three freshmen to produce for East this year.
Eli Jenkins has hit .387 with 38 runs and 21 stolen bases, and Jonathan Piner has hit .375 in limited at-bats after suffering a back injury and has committed just one error in 96 chances behind the plate.
“Eli has been great in the leadoff spot and centerfield,” VanMeter said. “He’s been holding it down and coming up with clutch RBIs. There is not more you can ask. Jonathan, I can’t say enough. He’s thrown out 16 of 17 runners this year. That kid has been lights out for us and is probably the hardest worker on the team.”
Jenkins gave his team its first run of the night with a sacrifice fly in the third to score Brady Doans.
A Darren Piner single scored Alex Doans in the fourth to give the Mariners the lead for good.
Brady Doans scored on a passed ball in the fifth. Jacob Nelson followed with a single to drive home Jenkins, and Brody Nelson smacked a double to score Jacob Nelson.
Jenkins hit a single to score Jackson Hardy in the sixth. Jacob Nelson then delivered Lukas Styron to the plate with a double, and a Brody Nelson sacrifice fly sent Jenkins home to end the scoring.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
West Bladen...................100 000 0 - 1 5 2
East Carteret…...............000 133 x - 8 8 1
WP – Goodwin
LP – Fuller
West Bladen leading hitters: Durden 1-1; Hester 1-1; Dunham 2-4 (3B), run; Allen 1-2 (2B), RBI;
East Carteret leading hitters: Jenkins 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; D. Piner 2-3, RBI; J. Nelson 2-4 (2B), 2 RBIs, run; B. Nelson 1-3 (2B), 2 RBIs; Doans 1-3, run.
