MOREHEAD CITY — Havelock is 2-0 versus Carteret County after two weeks of the high school football season.
The Rams earned shutouts in both contests, taking a 61-0 victory on Friday at West Carteret after capturing a 42-0 triumph over visiting Croatan in the opener.
Defense helped pave the way versus the Patriots with Havelock registering six interceptions and returning two for touchdowns.
RJ Manning took one pick 40 yards to the house before halftime to make it a 26-0 game. Marion Frazier put the score at 54-0 early in the fourth quarter with an 80-yard touchdown return.
The Rams also scored on special teams with Dominic Young returning a punt 46 yards to paydirt in the second quarter.
Lebron Sharpe posted three touchdowns to open the second half, rushing for scores of 76, 5 and 19 yards.
Andrew Frazier threw two touchdown passes, and Javonte Vereen scored twice.
Havelock will take next Friday night off while West Carteret (1-1) will travel to Farmville Central (0-2).
